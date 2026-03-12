Corporate

Regal Partners completes share placement for Southeast Asia expansion

March 12, 2026 | 15:47
(0) user say
The Australian asset management firm raised capital through equity issuance to fund investment capabilities and operational growth across the regional market.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - Regal Partners Holdings Limited ("Regal Partners" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group", stock code: 1575.HK) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a placement of 560,000,000 new shares at a price of HK$0.05 per share, raising net proceeds of approximately HK$28 million.

The net proceeds from this placement will strengthen the Group's financial position and provide vital resources for ongoing operations and expansion plans. 65% of the proceeds will be allocated to expanding the Group's production capacity and supply chain in Southeast Asia. This initiative involves purchasing additional equipment, new leasing of the production site, and hiring more personnel and hence expanding floor area and upgrading the production capabilities. By mid-2026, the Group anticipates increasing its capacity to meet rising demand, particularly from the North American market. 15% of the proceeds will be used to develop regional showrooms functioning as sales centres in Southeast Asia to promote products, connect with export buyers, and generate new business opportunities, while the remainder will support the Group's general working capital.

Following a comprehensive business restructuring in 2025, which included strategic initiatives focusing on overseas production expansion, broadening customer outreach, resource reallocation, and product enhancements, the Group has established a robust foundation for sustainable development. The net proceeds from the placement will accelerate the strategic expansion in Southeast Asia, enhancing offshore manufacturing capabilities and bolstering supply chain resilience. These expansion efforts, targeted for completion by mid-2026, will fortify regional operations and long-term scalability. Concurrently, the Group will continue investing in sales, marketing, and brand visibility, including participation in major trade shows such as High Point Market and the establishment of additional regional showrooms to broaden its global clientele. By increasing production capacity and market presence, Regal Partners aims to enhance competitiveness, attract a diverse customer base, and respond efficiently to global demand.

Chong Tsz Ngai, Chairman and Executive Director of Regal Partners Holdings Limited, stated, "We sincerely appreciate the support from the capital markets. This placement will significantly strengthen our working capital, enabling us to respond to rapidly changing market demands and advance our next phase of expansion. Following a year of focused restructuring in 2025, we are now accelerating production enhancements while intensifying our business development and marketing efforts. We are also very grateful for the support of our existing and new customers. We anticipate a steady increase in order flow throughout 2026 and onwards, with expansion benefits expected to yield positive results in the near future. We remain committed to solidifying our operational foundation and capturing new growth opportunities to create values our customers and shareholders."

https://www.theregalpartners.com/hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Regal Partners Holdings Limited

TagTag:
Regal Partners southeast asia

