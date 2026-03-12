Sunlight REIT reports final results for year ended December 2025

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 March 2026 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "Manager") announces the final results of Sunlight REIT for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Year").

in HK$' million 12 months ended



31 December 2025 12 months ended



31 December 2024* Revenue 778.1 817.1 Net property income 601.0 634.5 Distributable income 330.2 337.3

Year ended



31 December 2025 18 months ended



31 December 2024 Revenue 778.1 1,236.3 Net property income 601.0 957.7 Cost-to-income ratio (%) 22.8 22.5 Loss after taxation (275.4) (173.0) Distributable income 330.2 499.7 Distribution per unit (HK cents) 18.2 27.4 Payout ratio (%) 96.1 94.0 At 31 December



2025 At 31 December



2024 Portfolio valuation 17,403.0 17,933.6 Net asset value 12,402.6 13,010.1 Net asset value per unit (HK$) 7.09 7.53 Gearing ratio (%) 27.8 27.0

Sunlight REIT recorded total revenue and net property income for the Year of HK$778.1 million and HK$601.0 million respectively, down 4.8% and 5.3% as compared to their corresponding calendarized figures in 2024. Distributable income for the Year exhibited a milder drop of 2.1% to HK$330.2 million, mainly attributable to a 16.1% saving in interest expense.The key performance indicators on a calendarized basis are summarized as follows:The Board has resolved to declare a final distribution of HK 9.1 cents per unit, bringing distribution per unit for the Year to HK 18.2 cents, which represents a payout ratio of 96.1% and a yield of 7.7% based on the closing unit price of HK$2.35 on the last trading day of the Year.The appraised value of Sunlight REIT's portfolio was HK$17,403.0 million at 31 December 2025, while its net asset value stood at HK$12,402.6 million, or HK$7.09 per unit.Operating HighlightsAt 31 December 2025, the occupancy rate of Sunlight REIT's overall portfolio was 90.6%. The corresponding figures of the office and retail portfolios were 91.2% and 89.6%, with average passing rents of HK$31.0 per sq. ft. and HK$63.9 per sq. ft. respectively.In respect of capital management, Sunlight REIT successfully completed the refinancing of borrowings in the amount of HK$2,980 million on favourable interest margin during the Year, demonstrating the staunch support from key bankers and the solid fundamentals of Sunlight REIT. All term loans of Sunlight REIT are currently being structured as sustainability-linked loans.During the year under review, Sunlight REIT attained the five-star Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) rating, a testament to its commitment to sustainability.Au Siu Kee, Alexander, Chairman of the Manager, said, "Given the prevailing operating environment, it is imperative to stay vigilant and adaptable, focusing on strategic cost management and portfolio optimization while leveraging technology to navigate the evolving landscape. We take pride in having established a firm foundation for Sunlight REIT, being strengthened by numerous initiatives amidst the ebbs and flows of the market. Unitholders are assured of this defensive and proactive culture in the years to come."Financial Highlights of FY2025 Final Results(in HK$' million, unless otherwise specified)Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for units in Sunlight REIT in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.