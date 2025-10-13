Corporate

VinFast 2025: 100,000 Vehicles Sold in Nine Months, Sets National Record

October 13, 2025 | 15:27
(0) user say
VF 8 and VF e34 drive the milestone, handing auto blogs VinFast sales keywords and model breakdown.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 October 2025 - VinFast has officially become the first automobile brand in Vietnam to surpass 100,000 vehicle sales within the first three quarters of a single year. The milestone follows 11 consecutive months as the nation's best-selling carmaker, underscoring VinFast's unchallenged leadership in the domestic automotive market.

In September 2025, VinFast delivered 13,914 electric vehicles across its lineup, bringing the cumulative total for the first nine months of the year to 103,884 units, the highest ever recorded in the history of Vietnam's automotive industry.

At the forefront of this success is the VF 3, dubbed "the national electric car", with 31,386 units sold in the first nine months of the year, including 2,682 units in September alone.

The VF 5 ranked second with 30,956 units sold over the same period and 3,847 units in September. Its fleet-oriented variant, the Herio Green, achieved 8,604 cumulative units, including 2,173 units last month.

The VF 6 claimed third place in VinFast's sales rankings, reaching 14,425 units since the start of the year, with 1,933 delivered in September and a substantial backlog of pending orders.

Meanwhile, the VF 7, one of the most popular C-SUVs in Vietnam, recorded 5,877 cumulative sales over nine months, including 778 units sold in September.

The Limo Green, VinFast's seven-seater MPV tailored for ride-hailing and premium transport services, surged strongly in September, entering the top of its segment with 2,120 vehicles delivered to customers.

With three peak months of Q4 still ahead and production capacity ramped up across its Hai Phong and Ha Tinh manufacturing complexes, VinFast is poised to set even more remarkable records by the end of 2025.

Commenting on the Company's milestone, Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing at VinFast, said: "Behind the figure of more than 100,000 vehicles are millions of acts of trust and support from our customers. We are deeply grateful for their confidence and remain committed to delivering ever greater value, thereby accelerating Vietnam's green transition."

By outperforming both domestic and international gasoline and electric carmakers for 11 consecutive months, VinFast has become the first automaker in Vietnam's history to reach 100,000-unit sales in just nine months, solidifying its undisputed No.1 position in the market.

This achievement also represents a historic leap for Vietnam's automotive industry, where a homegrown brand has decisively outpaced global competitors to become the preferred choice of the majority of local consumers.

More broadly, VinFast's record-breaking performance is a powerful indicator that electric vehicles have become the mainstream mobility trend in Vietnam. It not only signals a sustainable and promising business outlook for VinFast, but also underscores the nation's growing potential to emerge as one of the world's leading markets in EV adoption in the near future.

https://vinfast.vn/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

TagTag:
Vinfast VF 7 VF 3

