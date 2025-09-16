Corporate

Vietnam and UK discuss broader cooperation

September 16, 2025 | 14:19
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang met with UK Trade Envoy Matt Western on September 15 in London to discuss advanced finance and trade ties.
Expectations for a broader, more comprehensive cooperation framework between Vietnam and UK
Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang and UK Trade Envoy MP Matt Western

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Vietnam and the United Kingdom. Minister Thang emphasised that the UK is a strategically important partner for Vietnam, especially as economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries have maintained a positive growth trajectory.

Thang said that free trade agreements such as the UKVFTA and Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership have expanded opportunities for businesses in both countries. “In customs, the two sides are working to accelerate the process of signing a government-to-government agreement on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs,” he said.

In terms of investment, the UK currently has 606 valid projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital of $4.65 billion, ranking 15th out of 152 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. “Vietnam will continue to improve its investment environment and create favourable conditions for foreign businesses,” the minister said.

He also noted that 2025 holds special significance as it marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-UK Strategic Partnership (2010–2025). The minister expressed his desire to elevate bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thereby opening the door to a deeper, broader, and more sustainable cooperation framework across multiple sectors.

UK Trade Envoy, MP Matt Western, expressed his pleasure at the strong development of economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries. He also commended Vietnam’s efforts in institutional reform, financial market development, and international integration.

“The United Kingdom stands ready to share experience, provide technical assistance, and work closely with relevant Vietnamese agencies to help develop an international financial centre in Vietnam, promote the upgrading of Vietnam’s stock market classification, and thereby facilitate international capital flows and strengthen global investor confidence,” he said.

Thang emphasised that the discussion laid an important foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation, contributing positively to the socioeconomic development of both nations.

UK pharma scores $337 million trade boost in Vietnam UK pharma scores $337 million trade boost in Vietnam

British pharmaceutical firms stand to benefit significantly from a recent Vietnamese legal change that eases access for the United Kingdom-made medicines, streamlining approval processes and reducing regulatory barriers.
UK a long-standing partner in Vietnam’s energy mix plans UK a long-standing partner in Vietnam’s energy mix plans

Vietnam has set ambitious goals for sustainable growth, with its revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) positioning the country as a regional leader in clean energy. Central to this vision is the expansion of large-scale renewable energy generation, including new offshore wind (OSW) power.
UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum UK-Vietnam semiconductor collaboration gains momentum

The UK-Vietnam Semiconductor Workshop took place in Hanoi on August 18, bringing together government representatives, universities, tech companies, and research institutions.

By Nguyen Huong

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) united kingdom

