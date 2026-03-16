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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ACE Robotics open-sources Kairos 3.0 generative world model

March 16, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
The robotics company released its real-time environment prediction software publicly, enabling developers to integrate spatial AI into autonomous systems.
SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2026 - ACE ROBOTICS announced the open-source release of Kairos 3.0-4B, the industry's first native world model for embodied intelligence to realize unified "multi-modal understanding-generation-prediction" within a single architecture. As the technical cornerstone of the company's "Human-Centric" ACE Embodied Intelligence R&D Paradigm, Kairos 3.0-4B is designed from the ground up for real-world robotic operation — integrating physical laws, human behavior, and real robot actions to deliver physics-consistent deep understanding of the real world.

The prevailing approach to embodied world models has largely involved retrofitting general-purpose large language or vision models with motion interfaces. Kairos 3.0-4B takes a fundamentally different path. Rather than appending motion capabilities onto existing model architectures, it is built from the architectural level around the fundamental physical and causal laws that govern real-world environments, constructing a unified world-understanding framework capable of cross-embodiment generalization. By embedding causal reasoning chains directly into its decision-making process, the model transcends behavioral imitation and achieves what ACE ROBOTICS defines as physical-level deep understanding — enabling robots to not only know what to do, but to understand why. Its core breakthrough lies in the deep integration of three categories of data: real robot interaction data, structured human behavioral data, and chain-of-thought reasoning data, effectively breaking down multi-source data barriers and significantly improving the reuse efficiency of real-world data.

A landmark achievement of this release is Kairos 3.0-4B's real-time edge deployment capability. Deployed on the NVIDIA Jetson Thor T5000 platform at 517 TFLOPs, it is the world's first embodied world model to achieve real-time generation on edge hardware — achieving a 1.5x faster-than-real-time generation speed on the THOR platform — and the first capable of directly driving physical robot bodies for real-world task execution through native edge deployment. The model issues full-body control commands spanning upper limbs, fingers, and lower limbs without intermediate control layers, enabling robots to move from "capable of performing" to genuinely "capable of working."

Kairos 3.0-4B also delivers a breakthrough in long-horizon interaction. By combining its unified architecture with Agent-based hierarchical planning and a self-reflective iterative optimization mechanism, the model generates coherent future-state predictions up to 7 minutes in length while maintaining full scene coherence and physical fidelity throughout — setting a new industry benchmark for long-horizon embodied interaction and opening new pathways for embodied intelligence training and deployment.

On the A800 GPU benchmark, Kairos 3.0-4B's inference speed surpasses NVIDIA Cosmos 2.5 by 72 times, setting a new global performance record for embodied world models. This performance is delivered with a lightweight footprint of just 4B parameters and 23.5GB of VRAM — a fraction of Cosmos 2.5's 70.2GB requirement — demonstrating that efficiency and capability need not be in tension and fundamentally challenging the assumption that larger parameters are a prerequisite for superior performance. The model has also achieved top rankings across three authoritative global benchmarks: PAI-Bench-robot, co-developed by Georgia Tech and CMU; WorldModelBench-robot TI2V, introduced at CVPR 2025; and NVIDIA GEAR Lab's DreamGen Bench, outperforming all evaluated models on physical consistency and instruction-following metrics.
In A800 GPU benchmarks, Kairos 3.0-4B achieves order-of-magnitude breakthroughs in compute efficiency and inference speed
In A800 GPU benchmarks, Kairos 3.0-4B achieves order-of-magnitude breakthroughs in compute efficiency and inference speed


Supporting seamless cross-embodiment deployment across single-arm, dual-arm, and dexterous hand configurations with no additional per-embodiment training required, Kairos 3.0-4B is compatible with major hardware platforms including Agilex PIPER, Unitree G1, and Galaxy G1. Kairos 3.0-4B is now available on Github (https://github.com/kairos-agi/kairos-sensenova) and Hugging Face (https://huggingface.co/kairos-agi/kairos-sensenova-common).

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acerobotics/posts/?feedView=all&viewAsMember=true｜
https://x.com/ace_robotics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ACE ROBOTICS

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ACE Robotics Kairos 3.0

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