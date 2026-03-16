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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Changan conducts Mexico testing with four new models

March 16, 2026 | 11:43
(0) user say
The Chinese automaker scheduled vehicle validation programs in Mexico evaluating performance across varied climates and altitudes.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 March 2026 -Changan has launched four all-new upgraded models in Mexico—the CHANGAN ALSVIN PLUS sedan and three SUVs: the CS35 MAX, CS55 PLUS, and CS75 PLUS—responding to growing market demand for vehicles that integrate technology and efficiency.

Following the launch, more than 150 dealers, investors, and media had a 287-km test drive across Yucatán Peninsula as part of the 2026 Changan Global Testing Season. The route, from Cancún to Playa del Carmen via Chiquilá and Holbox, spanned highways, coastal roads, and rural paths, where stability, intelligence, safety, and long-distance comfort were proven.

Performance Meets Comfort: New Models for Every Journey

Powered by the BlueCore 3.0 engine and 7-speed DCT, the new CHANGAN CS55 PLUS delivered responsive performance across the route. Its Ark Cage body structure combined with 12 intelligent safety features, including IACC, LCC, FCW, and AEB, and 540° camera assist, provided reassuring protection on the rugged and windy jungle roads and coastal highways.

The ADAS system was also integrated into the CS75 PLUS to reduce driver fatigue, while the 37-inch triple-screen display provided easy access to navigation and entertainment. The ventilated front seats ensured comfort in temperatures exceeding 30°C, and the zero-gravity passenger seat enhanced relaxation with a massage function during extended drives.

All four models feature multi-screen smart cockpits with wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, voice control, OTA updates, and remote app control. Spacious interiors and the BlueCore 3.0 powertrain system also extend to the Alsvin PLUS and CS35 MAX, delivering a blend of performance and comfort.

Growth in Action: Changan's Local Commitment to Mexico

In 2025, Changan achieved over 56% sales growth in Latin America, with Mexico growing 184%. In terms of local operations, a new 8,000+ m² parts warehouse, operational in early 2026, will further enhance service capacity and parts supply. Mexico has become increasingly central to Changan's global footprint.

This commitment was on full display in Yucatán. The route captured the country's iconic landscapes while reflecting real-world driving conditions: unpredictable weather and varied terrain. Changan's expanded portfolio reaffirms its dedication to delivering products that combine global innovation with local needs.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Changan

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