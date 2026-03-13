Hong Kong hosts International a cappella Festival 2026

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - This March, voices from around the world enthral the city with the return of the Hong Kong International a cappella Festival 2026. A celebration of vocal virtuosity and a confluence of global artistry, the annual flagship event of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG) will take the theme of "Voices Unbound" this year.Taking place from 21 to 29 March, more than 20 local and international vocal bands will transform the city into a living soundscape, one where creativity and expression transcend borders. Across nine days, over a dozen stage performances and community showcases will invite audiences on a world-class journey of pure vocal harmony.As Hong Kong's only and most celebrated a cappella event, the Festival has brought together globally renowned and locally acclaimed talent since its inception in 2008. Every year, the vocal bands fill the city with rhythms and harmonies of a cappella, from stages to streets.Spotlight Programmes – Uniting World-class TalentsOn Friday 27 March, the highlight of the Festival, the International a cappella Extravaganza, will take centre stage at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium. Featuring the jazz-folk of Spectrum Vocal Band from Bulgaria, the folk and R&B of City Singers from Xiamen and the collegiate vivacity of Pitch, Please! from the United States, the event promises a sonic splendour. These headliners will be joined by Hong Kong's award-winning Saliva Music, known for their EDM style, and rising young stars, Little by Little Kids, loved for their creative flair. Tickets are now on sale on urbtix.hk and at all URBTIX outlets.On Sunday 22 March, the a cappella Gala will unfold at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, where audiences can revel in grand performances against the dusk-lit backdrop of Victoria Harbour. On Saturday 28 March, the International a cappella Marathon will take audiences on a four-hour soul-stirring journey at apm, Kwun Tong. Both events are free and open to the public.Community Resonance – From Streets to CampusThe Festival offers a citywide immersive experience that extends beyond halls and stages. The a cappella Prologue at the Mall and the a cappella Resonance at the Mall will bring a cappella music to the community, treating shoppers and visitors to unexpected musical encounters. The two events will be held at apm, Kwun Tong on Saturday 21 March and wwwtc mall, Causeway Bay on Sunday 29 March, respectively.From Monday 23 to Thursday 26 March, a cappella On The GO will reel around Hong Kong, taking vocal bands to streets and schools across the city for spontaneous performances. On campuses, performers will engage with students, sharing their love of a cappella, the joy of music-making and the art of vocal mastery. Through interaction and exchange, the series hopes to ignite a passion for a cappella music among the younger generation.For full programme details, visit the HKFYG Cultural Services Unit website at csu.hkfyg.org.hk.

