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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Credit firms report risk management gaps among Hong Kong SMEs

March 16, 2026 | 11:41
(0) user say
CollectForU Expert and Debt Hunter published joint research identifying deficiencies in small business credit controls and receivables practices.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - Professional credit management firms CollectForU Expert and Debt Hunter today jointly released a comprehensive industry observation report regarding the financial health of local enterprises. The report indicates that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hong Kong are currently facing significant liquidity risks as payment cycles across supply chains continue to lengthen. This trend has resulted in a critical imbalance between recorded profits and actual cash flow.

Widespread Absence of Credit Defense Mechanisms
According to the findings, more than 70% of Hong Kong SMEs lack robust credit defense mechanisms. The report highlights that many businesses fail to perform in-depth credit due diligence on new clients or establish firm payment thresholds.

Alex Yeung, founder of CollectForU Expert, noted that a high percentage of SMEs remain in a state of low defense regarding credit management. Yeung emphasized that bad debts in B2B transactions often have a domino effect. He stated that if a company focuses solely on gross margins while ignoring the operational stability of a counterparty, a single large-scale default could potentially eliminate an entire year of net profit. He recommends that businesses establish standardized defense systems including background checks, credit limit settings, and continuous monitoring to ensure operational safety.

The 90-Day Recovery Threshold
The joint report identifies the 90-day mark as a critical watershed for the successful recovery of overdue accounts. Many SME owners hesitate to take action during the early stages of delinquency to preserve client relationships, which inadvertently increases the risk of asset dissipation or insolvency proceedings by the debtor.

Obis Tsang, founder of Debt Hunter and a professional mediator, stated that the success rate of commercial debt recovery is inversely proportional to the duration of the delinquency. Once a debt is overdue by more than 90 days, the probability of recovery decreases significantly. Tsang suggested that early intervention by specialized third parties should be viewed as a rational tool for commercial negotiation. Engaging mediation-focused professionals can facilitate viable repayment plans and prevent the loss of claims due to excessive delays.

Strategic Recommendations for SMEs
In response to the current economic environment, both institutions advise SMEs to adopt a proactive approach to credit defense rather than waiting for defaults to occur:
  • Strengthen Pre-Contract Screening: Implement standardized credit assessments before finalizing commercial agreements.
  • Establish Warning Mechanisms: Define clear payment deadlines and take immediate action when clients breach these thresholds.
  • Seek Timely Professional Assistance: Introduce expert third-party advice early in the delinquency period to stabilize cash flow.
CollectForU Expert and Debt Hunter intend to continue their collaboration to standardize credit management practices and enhance the financial resilience of Hong Kong SMEs.

https://www.debt-hunter.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CollectForU Expert and Debt Hunter

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TagTag:
Credit management firms financial health CollectForU Expert Debt Hunter

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