Vietnam eyes FTSE Emerging Market status at London event

On September 18, Vietcap and FTSE Russell will co-host the inaugural Vietnam Access Day (VAD) conference in London at the headquarters of the London Stock Exchange. The event comes as Vietnam leads the region in economic expansion and has become ASEAN’s most liquid stock market as well as one of the world’s top performers in 2025, driven by domestic demand, strategic public investment, and sustained foreign inflows.

Vietcap Securities has partnered with FTSE Russell to showcase Vietnam’s market developments and investment opportunities to global investors. The partnership combines Vietnam’s leading institutional broker with a global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions, underscoring their shared commitment to unlocking the country’s growth potential.

On August 6, Vietcap hosted its seventh annual VAD Bangkok conference in collaboration with FTSE Russell, drawing more than 150 investors and highlighting strong interest in Vietnam’s equity market. The event featured presentations from FPT Retail, Nam Long Group, VPBank, and Vietcap Securities.

VAD London 2025 will feature FTSE Russell’s perspectives on Vietnam’s progress towards Emerging Market status, alongside updates from leading Vietnamese firms including FPT Corporation and Nam Long Group on business performance and growth strategies.

The timing coincides with FTSE Russell’s ongoing equity country classification review, launched on September 2, which will assess Vietnam’s readiness for an upgrade to Emerging Market status. A decision is expected on October 8. In the lead-up, Vietcap is maintaining dialogue with FTSE Russell to support the process and address any outstanding issues in Vietnam’s market infrastructure.

