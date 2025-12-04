Venture Cars launches lease-to-own scheme for new Japanese vehicles in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 -Venture Cars, a parallel car importer in Singapore, has introduced a new lease-to-own programme aimed at making car ownership more accessible amid rising Certificate of Entitlement (COE) costs in Singapore. The initiative offers an alternative route to ownership by allowing customers to lease a brand-new car for a fixed period before buying it over at the end of the lease term.

Venture Cars Introduces Lease-to-Own Programme for Brand-New Japanese Cars in Singapore

Making Car Ownership More Attainable in SingaporeDesigned for first-time car buyers, young professionals, families, and private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers, the lease-to-own programme enables customers to enjoy the benefits of driving a new car without the initial financial burden that comes with purchasing one outright.Under the scheme, customers can lease their chosen car for a minimum of two years, paying on a monthly basis. At the end of the lease period, they will have the option to purchase the vehicle, supported by Venture Cars’ in-house financing and insurance packages.The introduction of the programme aligns with the company’s broader mission to provide “affordable luxury” and practical car ownership solutions for Singaporeans. With COE premiums continuing to fluctuate and even recently hitting historical highs, Venture Cars sees car leasing as a prudent option that allows customers to enjoy the benefits of mobility without the immediate long-term financial commitment.“As a trusted parallel importer, our goal has always been to deliver value without compromise,” said Derek Low, Director of Venture Cars. “This initiative gives customers more flexibility and control over how they plan their car ownership journey, whether they are driving for personal use or livelihood.”Fixed Monthly Costs, No Hidden SurprisesOne of the key advantages of this arrangement is cost transparency. Leasing through Venture Cars includes fixed monthly payments that cover both usage and maintenance, allowing drivers to avoid unexpected repair costs throughout the lease period. This provides a level of stability that appeals to both private users and PHV drivers looking for predictable expenses.For PHV drivers, the programme also includes a completion bonus for those who finish their lease term, rewarding commitment and consistent use.Popular Models AvailableCustomers joining the lease-to-own programme can choose from a range of brand-new Japanese models, including the Honda Fit, Honda WR-V, Honda Freed, Nissan X-Trail, and Toyota Prius. These vehicles are among Venture Cars’ most popular models, known for their reliability, fuel efficiency, and everyday practicality, making them well-suited for Singapore’s urban environment.Each car is directly imported without intermediaries, ensuring higher Open Market Value (OMV) and better long-term value for buyers.Availability and EnquiriesThe programme is now open to eligible drivers aged 22 and above with at least two years of driving experience. Interested customers can contact Venture Cars through their email and hotline.https://venturecars.com.sg/

