Elivity introduces NANOBOOST liquid supplement absorption technology across Asian markets

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 September 2026 – elivity®, Singapore's science-first longevity supplement brand, has introduced NANOBOOST in Asia. Co-developed with a German biotech spin-off of Hamburg University, NANOBOOST is a patent-pending delivery technology built on advanced liposomal science, designed to support the efficient absorption of active compounds in their oral spray formats. It is the first technology of its class to reach consumers across Asia.

From Tablet to Spray: elivity® Introduces NANOBOOST Absorption Technology to Asia

Market Expansion: elivity® is expanding its retail presence across Asia, with a launch across 100 Mannings stores in Hong Kong for Q4 2026, alongside a Mainland China strategy being developed through cross-border e-commerce channels.

Product Line Expansion: elivity® is expanding its portfolio with new formulations targeting mood, stress resilience, female and skin health. This range uses the patent-pending NANOBOOST oral spray delivery technology.

Body Scan Initiative: elivity® is rolling out a Body Scan Initiative across selected Guardian Health & Beauty stores in Singapore, offering consumers access to health indicators including, biological age and metabolic health, to support proactive health management.

Strategic Partnership: elivity® has partnered with Bleu Living Alliance, a longevity-focused ecosystem founded by Dr. Kelvin Chye, to advance science-backed preventive health across the Asia-Pacific region.

NANOBOOST was developed through a collaboration between elivity® and a biotech company originating from Hamburg University, bringing together pharmaceutical delivery research and longevity supplement science.The technology is a further development of liposomal delivery. Liposomal delivery works by enclosing active compounds within a lipid-based shell that protects them as they move through the digestive environment. The shell's composition mirrors the cell membrane, supporting compatibility with the body's own biological structures. NANOBOOST takes that principle further through precision homogenisation, a process that produces a range of ultra-fine delivery vehicles: liposomes, nanoemulsions, micelles, and hybrid systems. Each is engineered to carry and release active compounds through the body's natural absorption mechanisms.Conventional oral supplements travel through the gastrointestinal tract before entering systemic circulation. Along that route, active compounds face enzymatic activity, fluctuating pH, and conditions that can degrade sensitive ingredients well before they reach their target. For longevity-focused formulations, that journey represents a significant variable.elivity®'s oral sprays take a different route. Delivered beneath the tongue, active compounds are absorbed directly through the mucosal tissue and into the bloodstream, bypassing the gastrointestinal tract entirely. How efficiently that absorption occurs depends on the structure of the liquid carrying them.That is where NANOBOOST operates. Applied in liquid form, the technology produces ultra-fine structures within the spray solution: liposomes, nanoemulsions, and hybrid systems. These protect active compounds from oxidation and premature degradation and support their absorption through the mucosal pathway. Every millilitre of elivity®'s oral sprays contains over 300 trillion of these liquid microcapsules, a density that gives the technology its capacity to support efficient absorption at scale.Bioavailability is not determined by what a label states. It is shaped by how much of an active compound survives the journey and reaches systemic circulation in a usable form. Delivery format, ingredient stability, and structural integrity through digestion all shape that outcome. NANOBOOST is designed to improve all three.elivity®'s energize booster spray and melatonin spray are both formulated using NANOBOOST delivery technology, applying the same absorption pathway across their respective formulations.For consumers in Singapore and across Asia, where awareness of longevity science is growing alongside one of the fastest-ageing populations in the region, questions about how a healthy ageing supplement is absorbed are no longer secondary. How much of an active compound reaches circulation, and how efficiently, is increasingly the standard by which formulations are assessed. With NANOBOOST now the first patent-pending delivery technology of its class available in Asia, consumers across the region can apply that standard to their supplement choices for the first time.Further information on elivity®'s formulation approach and NANOBOOST sublingual delivery technology is available at https://elivity.com/.https://elivity.com/

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