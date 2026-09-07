East West Barbershop expands commercial operations into international labor markets

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 7 September 2026 – Rather than relying solely on domestic franchising, East West Barbershop(Dong Tay Barbershop) has chosen an internationalization strategy: exporting its business model while bringing Vietnamese barbers into the global labor market through overseas franchises.

East West Barbershop identifies international franchising as a key growth strategy.

A dedicated relaxation space for men.

From local barber shops, many brands have grown into global chains with hundreds or thousands of locations.Great Clips, TONI&GUY, QB House, Jawed Habib Hair & Beauty, Yongqi Beauty & Hair and East West Barbershop are among the notable names in the global hair and grooming industry. Their success is built on scalable business models, consistent service quality and strong customer experiences.Founded in Vietnam in 2018 by Nguyen Hoai Thanh, East West Barbershop has expanded to more than 130 locations across Vietnam, Thailand, China, Uzbekistan and Europe, with over 1,000 barbers serving thousands of customers weekly.East West Barbershop has developed an "" concept, combining grooming services with relaxing spaces featuring children's play areas, billiards, chess, piano and green spaces.Beyond haircuts and shampoo, the brand offers hair treatments, styling, massage, nail care, shoe cleaning and smartphone sterilization. Standardized operations and training ensure consistent quality across its network.The brand also operates convenient-format shops in residential areas and shopping centers, providing fast and affordable services.According to the company, franchising is more than a way to expand a brand. It is also a means of transferring a business model that has already been tested and refined.For East West Barbershop, the long-term ambition is toto international markets.Nguyen Hoai Thanh, Chairman of East West Barbershop Vietnam JSC, said that in developed markets, building a new service brand often requires substantial investment and involves multiple challenges, including location, staffing, marketing, legal compliance and customer trust.By adopting a franchise model, partners can shorten the time required to launch a business, reduce initial costs and limit early-stage risks."This is an opportunity for Vietnamese service brands like ours to gradually enter global markets through franchising, rather than limiting our growth to the domestic market," Nguyen Hoai Thanh said.East West Barbershop does not view franchising simply as a way to increase its store count. Its broader ambition is to create opportunities for Vietnamese barbers to work and build careers internationally.For international franchising, East West Barbershop considers human resources critical. The company focuses on professional training, standardized skills and service procedures to ensure consistent quality across markets.The company also supports barbers with training, legal procedures and adaptation to overseas workplaces, while providing housing and education assistance.Its goal is to build a Vietnamese service brand with a presence in multiple countries, bringing Vietnamese barbering to the global men's grooming market.https://dongtaybarbershop.com

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