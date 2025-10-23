Corporate

ICSD and HKPAA Host APAC ESG Forum

October 23, 2025 | 15:30
(0) user say
Regional leaders from Hong Kong, Korea, India, Singapore and Indonesia share ESG insights shaping Asia-Pacific’s sustainable future

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 22 October 2025 - The International Chamber of Sustainable Development (ICSD) and the Hong Kong Public Administration Association (HKPAA) jointly hosted the APAC ESG Forum: The Impacts of ESG on Business and Government: An Asia-Pacific Perspective, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This landmark event marks a significant milestone as ICSD celebrates its 5th anniversary and HKPAA commemorates its 35th anniversary.

The forum brings together leading experts from across the Asia-Pacific region to examine the transformative role of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) frameworks in modern business operations and government policies. As organizations worldwide increasingly integrate ESG principles into their strategic planning, this timely event addresses the critical need for understanding ESG's multifaceted impacts on both private and public sector management.

Distinguished International Speaker Panel

The forum features an exceptional lineup of regional experts who will deliver keynote presentations and participate in panel discussions:

Professor Carlos Lo (Hong Kong), Director of the Centre for Business Sustainability and Director of the Public Policy Research Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, will present on "Sustainability Indices: Business ESG and Beyond."

Professor Ryan S. Song (South Korea), Professor of Law and Policy Advisor to Chancellor at Kyung Hee University, will address "A Regulatory Crossroads: Korea, Double Materiality, and the Future of ESG Accountability."

Professor Ram Kumar Mishra (India), Former Director and Chair Professor of Corporate Governance and CSR at the Institute of Public Enterprise, will discuss "Government strategies in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in India."

Ms. Hardini Kusumadewi (Indonesia), Vice Coordinator of the Ministry of Health-Institute for Health Metrics Project, will present "ESG-Driven Digital Health Innovation: Lessons from Robotic Tele-surgery Adoption in Indonesia."

Dr. Sabrina Luk (Singapore), Assistant Professor at Nanyang Technological University, will explore "Harnessing digital technology to create a sustainable city: The case study of Singapore."

Dr. William Yu (Hong Kong), Founder & CEO of World Green Organisation (WGO), will examine "The Influence of AI and Geopolitical Talent Management on ESG."​

Addressing Critical Regional Challenges

According to the organizing committee, the Asia-Pacific region continues to be the focal point of global economic growth, making it essential to understand how ESG frameworks can drive sustainable development across diverse markets and governance systems. The forum will explore how organizations can enhance their environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and governance practices while leveraging emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to achieve strategic objectives.

"In today's rapidly evolving global political and economic landscapes, the integration of ESG frameworks into business operations has become increasingly important for both business and government," stated Dr. Angus Yip, Founding Chairman of ICSD. "This forum will provide valuable insights from various regional experts to help participants understand the current developments of ESG impacts across our vibrant region."​

Professor Peter Fong, President of HKPAA, emphasized the practical significance of the event: "Understanding the impacts of ESG on the operations of both business and government is crucial for achieving long-term success and addressing global challenges. By bringing together experts from across the Asia-Pacific region, we aim to facilitate knowledge sharing and best practice development."​

Comprehensive Program and Professional Development

The forum runs from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM and includes registration, keynote presentations, a networking coffee break, and an interactive panel discussion with Q&A session. Participants will receive a 3-hour Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate, making this event valuable for professionals seeking to advance their expertise in ESG and sustainability practices.​

The event will be moderated by Professor Peter Fong and Dr. Alice Te, Vice President of HKPAA, ensuring high-quality facilitation of discussions between speakers and attendees.​

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By International Chamber of Sustainable Development

Tag:
ICSD HKPAA Sustainable Development Goals environmental sustainability

