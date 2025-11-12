Corporate

Unveiling The Malaysia Pavilion at COP30, Championing Climate Action, Resilience, And Sustainable Growth

November 12, 2025 | 15:34
(0) user say
Malaysia officially unveiled the Malaysia Pavilion at COP30, reaffirming the nation's determination to play an active role in addressing the global climate crisis.
BELEM, BRAZIL - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - Malaysia officially unveiled the Malaysia Pavilion at COP30, reaffirming the nation's determination to play an active role in addressing the global climate crisis. Building on the progress made at COP29, the Pavilion reflects Malaysia's whole-of-nation approach and continued journey towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, while strengthening its leadership within the region.

Themed 'Climate Action Now: Net Zero Pathways Unlocked', this year's Pavilion reflects Malaysia's steady progress. Bringing together voices across government, industry, and civil society, the nation is advancing towards net-zero through strong governance and private sector commitment. Standing proudly as one of the world's three great equatorial rainforest nations, Malaysia also champions biodiversity and nature-based solutions as integral pillars of its low-carbon transition. As the ASEAN Chair of 2025, the country is further deepening regional collaboration, reflecting its wider 'whole-of-region' vision, by accelerating collective climate action and shaping a more sustainable future for all.

Building on the momentum from Malaysia's participation at COP29 in Baku, where the nation championed the "Shift for Sustainability – Climate Action Now!" narrative, COP30 marks an important step forward. It will also highlight not only the country's ongoing progress but also the broader commitment to climate justice for vulnerable communities, innovative approaches to adaptation finance, and the delicate balance between conservation and sustainable development.

At COP30 the Malaysia Pavilion will spotlight five key thematic areas that embody Malaysia's net-zero transition:
  • Restoring Rainforests, Rivers, and Reefs
  • Energy Transition Pathways for Developing Nations
  • Climate Justice in the Global South
  • Future-Proofing Water, Food Systems, and Industry
  • Unlocking Finance for Net Zero
"As COP30 in Belém calls for an "Implementation COP", Malaysia comes prepared, moving decisively from pledges to measurable action. We aim to drive tangible and transformative change that will realise our aspiration of achieving carbon neutrality and securing a sustainable future for all," said Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), Datuk Nor Yahati binti Awang.

"Malaysia's participation at COP30 is a clear reflection of our commitment to global climate action. It underscores our dedication to advancing not only a whole of nation approach but also a whole of regional effort that unites our partners in the spirit of shared responsibility and cooperation," she added.

The Malaysia Pavilion will also host a series of high-level dialogues, panel discussions, report launches and collaborative sessions designed to advance regional and global conversations on climate resilience. Key highlights include chapters themed around Malaysia's strategic focus areas such as:
  • Day 1: Launch of Malaysia Pavilion
  • Day 2: Safeguarding Our Ecosystems
  • Day 3: Adaptation in Action
  • Day 4: Anchored in Resilience
  • Day 5: Igniting the Energy Shift
  • Day 6: Financing the Future
  • Day 7–10: Synergy in Sustainability, Emerging Voices for Change, Diverse Green & Blue Economy, and A Paradigm for Progress
The Pavilion brings together key national and international stakeholders, including Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN SDSN), Pos Malaysia, Yinson Holdings Berhad, Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, Amanah Lestari Alam (ALAM), a subsidiary under Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB), Suruhanjaya Perkhidmatan Air Negara (SPAN), Air Selangor, the World Bank and Universiti Malaya.

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP30 is spearheaded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), in collaboration with its implementing agency, the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), and supported by leading national partners Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and Maybank.

For more information regarding the Malaysian Pavilion at COP30, visit https://malaysiapavilion-cop.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES)

Malaysia Pavilion COP30 Climate Action Now Net Zero Pathways

