Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Unitree Issues Sales Data Clarification

January 26, 2026 | 14:22
(0) user say
The robotics company released a statement correcting or providing additional context about its previously reported sales figures for last year.

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitree Robotics, a global leader in general-purpose robotics development, issued an official clarification regarding its 2025 sales and shipment figures on January 22, 2026, in response to misinformation circulating online.

The company's full statement is as follows:

Clarification Regarding Unitree's 2025 Sales Data

  1. Over the past month, many pieces of misinformation regarding our company's 2025 shipment volume have been circulating online. Unitree has never previously disclosed any sales data of 2025 externally. We appreciate everyone's attention.
  2. In 2025, Unitree's actual shipment volume of humanoid robots exceeded 5,500 units (referring to the quantity actually sold and delivered to end customers, not order volume; the order volume is higher). The total mass-production output of 2025 exceeded 6,500 units.
  3. The aforementioned figures consist solely of our pure humanoid robots and do not include our dual-arm wheeled robots or any other robots.
  4. Currently, given the diversity of robotic forms, we suggest not to directly combine the numbers of different types of robots together for comparison.

January 22, 2026

By PR Newswire

Unitree Robotics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Unitree Unitree Robotics 2025 Sales Data

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Zhejiang Promotes Tourism at TITF 2026

Zhejiang Promotes Tourism at TITF 2026

Kwoon Chung Bus Complies with Seat Belt Laws

Kwoon Chung Bus Complies with Seat Belt Laws

Baseus Unveils Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

Baseus Unveils Nomos II Multi-Device Charging Station

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Century Synthetic Fibre inaugurates Unitex factory in Tay Ninh

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Nissha acquires majority stake in Vietnam medical device maker

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

Dachser Outlines 2026 Freight Market Forecast

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

AsiaInfo and ABB Launch Embodied Intelligence Lab

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020