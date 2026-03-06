BEYOND Expo 2026 announces AI Digital to Physical theme

MACAU, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BEYOND Expo today announced its official theme for 2026: "AI: Digital to Physical," defining the event as Asia's most influential platform for the full spectrum of artificial intelligence — spanning breakthrough innovation and global opportunity in one integrated ecosystem.

The theme reflects BEYOND Expo's unique ability to showcase the most dynamic frontiers of AI innovation, including areas such as Humanoid Robotics & Embodied AI, Enterprise Agentic Workflows, Vertical-Specific AI SaaS, AI-Integrated Wearables & Smart Glasses, Autonomous Driving & Intelligent Mobility, AI Sportstech, and PayFi and DeAI. These sectors illustrate how AI is moving beyond software to become deeply embedded in products, services, and real-world systems across industries.

At a time when AI is reshaping business and society, BEYOND Expo 2026 will offer a panoramic and hands-on view of Asia's rapidly evolving AI landscape, enabling participants to directly experience the technologies and companies defining the next era of intelligence.

"'AI: Digital to Physical' defines the full scope of artificial intelligence today," said Jason Ho, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo. "BEYOND Expo brings the entire AI landscape into one place — from underlying AI capabilities to deployed systems shaping products and industries — with Asia as a central arena for both innovation and commercialization."

As Asia's largest technology and innovation expo, BEYOND Expo has, since its inception in 2021, convened leading founders, high-growth startups, global enterprises, investors, policymakers, and media from across Asia and beyond. In 2026, BEYOND Expo is expected to welcome more than 30,000 attendees and will deliver a curated program spanning the AI Summit, Global Investment Summit, Wealth Summit, BGlobal Summit, SheTech Summit, Founder Talks, SportsTech Forum, Gen Z Forum, Web3 + AI Forum, and Regional Cooperation Forums, alongside Media Day, Fund at First Pitch, BEYOND Awards, and a broad range of networking formats — positioning BEYOND Expo as Asia's most active platform for cross-border collaboration.

"Asia is entering a more mature phase of AI innovation," said Dr. Lu Gang, Co-founder of BEYOND Expo. "The region is now producing companies with real depth and global relevance. BEYOND Expo provides a platform where these companies engage the world, and where international partners gain a clear perspective on the scale and direction of innovation across Asia."

At BEYOND Expo 2026, exhibitors will gain direct exposure to the companies, investors, and partners shaping the next phase of the AI market, positioning their products and solutions in front of decision-makers across Asia and beyond. To further bring the "AI: Digital to Physical" theme to life, BEYOND Expo 2026 will launch the GBA Innovation Tour, offering global participants behind-the-scenes access to the Greater Bay Area's innovation and manufacturing ecosystem. This immersive experience provides firsthand insight into how AI ideas evolve into real products and businesses — an opportunity uniquely available in China.

BEYOND Expo 2026 will take place at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo from May 27–30. Further details on participation, agenda, and registration are available at www.beyondexpo.com.