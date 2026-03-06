ESR launches accessories lineup for new iPad Air

WILMINGTON, Del., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech accessories brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide, today brings a full range of cases and accessories designed specifically for Apple's latest iPad Air models. Combining versatile design, exceptional flexibility and durability, the collection delivers protection, productivity, and creativity for everyday tasks.

"The iPad has evolved into an essential device for productivity, creativity, and everyday life, and accessories play a key role in shaping that experience," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "Our mission is to provide accessories that help technology integrate seamlessly into users' daily routines. This new lineup is designed to unlock the full potential of the M4-powered iPad Air, enabling seamless transitions between work, creativity, and more."

Adapt to Every Task with Reliable Protection

ESR's magnetic iPad case lineup has long been a favorite, celebrated for its multi-mode versatility across viewing, writing, browsing, gaming, and even fridge mounting, while delivering all-around protection. Paired with durable screen protectors, the combination becomes a complete solution that keeps users productive and provides lasting peace of mind.

ESR Shift Magnetic Case

This Red Dot Award-winning case sets the standard for magnetic cases with five distinct usage modes. From watching to writing and more, its wide support brackets and strong magnetic grooves deliver nine stable viewing angles and maintain stability even on soft surfaces. The detachable magnetic back case allows seamless transitions between landscape, portrait, and full hands-on use. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

ESR Flip Magnetic Case (Pencil Holder)

For a slimmed-down version, this case adapts seamlessly between landscape and portrait modes. It offers 45° and 60° landscape viewing angles, plus a 25° writing angle. A foldable upright stand enables vertical browsing. The ultra-stable magnetic structure also ensures stable support anywhere, and a built-in pencil slot keeps the Apple Pencil within easy reach. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

ESR UltraFit Armorite Screen Protector

This screen protector is designed for the easiest installation while providing strong protection against scratches and everyday wear. Its innovative one-pull application ensures a bubble- and dust-free fit every time. Crafted from tough tempered glass, this military-grade screen protector delivers up to 7× the impact absorption of generic protectors. It withstands drops from nearly 4 ft and up to 26 impacts, with 9H scratch resistance and long-lasting clarity. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

Maximize Productivity with Flexibility

Today's iPad is built for productivity. To fully unlock that potential, ESR's two keyboard cases offer detachable keyboards and versatile stands for maximum flexibility.

With stable Bluetooth connectivity, the keyboard detaches for comfortable typing, while the back case stands alone for gaming and reading. The kickstand transitions effortlessly between different angles, keeping pace with every task throughout the day. Complemented by a lightweight, all-around protective design and smooth multi-touch gestures, these cases deliver the ultimate productivity experience, anywhere and anytime.

ESR Shift Keyboard Case (Detachable)

Built for professionals and creators, the Shift stands out with five usage modes. Beyond the detached keyboard and back-case options, it offers a fully adjustable landscape mode from 20° to 75°, a fixed low-angle 20° landscape mode, and a portrait position. These modes ensure seamless transitions across work, stable drawing, and more. A backlit keyboard and edge-to-edge trackpad deliver laptop-like control, while dual Apple Pencil holders keep the stylus always within reach and protected. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

ESR Flex Keyboard Case (Detachable)

Designed for students and occasional office users, the Flex combines productivity and portability without compromise. At just 530 g, it is 20% lighter than generic keyboard cases. It offers four usage modes, including stable 65° and 20° landscape positions. These modes support typing, handwriting, and everyday tasks. A large trackpad and built-in Pencil holder ensure a seamless experience throughout use. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

Unleash Creativity with Precision and Ease

Writing and drawing on the iPad is a defining advantage over traditional laptops, establishing it as a uniquely powerful tool for creativity. ESR's Geo Digital Pencil, paired with the UltraFit Armorite Paper-Feel Screen Protector, enhances precision and delivers a natural pen-on-paper experience that unlocks the full potential of the iPad.

ESR Geo Digital Pencil

As the first third-party stylus with Apple-certified Find My integration, it allows users to locate it if misplaced, so creative flow is never interrupted. Bluetooth connectivity enables real-time battery monitoring and shortcut buttons for efficient iPad interaction, while fast charging delivers extended use. Palm rejection, tilt sensitivity, and a fine tip deliver precise control with every stroke. Compatible with all iPad models and available in five vibrant colors, it blends performance with personal style. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

ESR UltraFit Armorite Paper-Feel Screen Protector

Tailored for iPad creativity, it combines a natural paper-feel drawing and writing experience with military-grade protection, delivering 5× the impact absorption of generic protectors. As part of the UltraFit series, it also features a simple one-pull application. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

Availability

The full press kit can be found here. For more information, visit ESR's official website or Amazon store to explore the complete iPad accessories range.