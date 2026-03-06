Corporate

Apacer launches industrial storage for Raspberry Pi platforms

March 06, 2026 | 09:36
(0) user say
The memory manufacturer introduced ruggedized storage products designed for single-board computers running artificial intelligence workloads in industrial environments.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apacer Technology Inc. (TWSE: 8271) today unveiled its latest lineup of storage solutions designed to be fully compatible with Raspberry Pi platforms. This new range, featuring industrial microSD cards, PCIe SSDs, and the innovative PT25R-Pi HAT SSD, is engineered to support enterprise users in adopting the Raspberry Pi platform as a reliable alternative for industrial PC (IPC) applications.

"The Raspberry Pi platform is reshaping how businesses build proprietary devices, showing immense potential particularly in the Japanese and European markets," said Gibson Chen, President of Apacer. "As the global trend towards AI continues to grow, more companies are seeking efficient ways to deploy Edge AI. We believe that by equipping the Raspberry Pi platform with industrial-grade storage, it becomes a formidable solution for these edge computing challenges."

Apacer's specialty SSDs are rigorously tested for compatibility with Raspberry Pi platforms, including the latest models supporting microSD card and PCIe interfaces. A highlight of this release is the PT25R-Pi HAT SSD, explicitly designed to be compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5. Apacer has redefined industrial storage by creating a true all-in-one storage solution.

The PT25R-Pi HAT SSD addresses space and deployment challenges in Edge AI and industrial Raspberry Pi applications by integrating the SSD directly into the HAT form factor. This all-in-one design eliminates the need for additional mounting components or separate storage devices, significantly reducing system footprint, assembly complexity, and overall hardware costs—making it an ideal solution for compact, space-constrained Edge AI systems. The PT25R-Pi HAT SSD features a QVL-certified, hassle-free bill of materials (BOM) to ensure consistent quality, minimize integration risks, and reduce RMA and procurement efforts for system integrators.

In addition, the PT25R-Pi HAT SSD supports Apacer's value-added technology, CoreSnapshot 2, enabling remote backup and recovery—an essential capability for managing distributed Raspberry Pi–based Edge AI devices in industrial environments. This feature allows rapid data restoration in the event of system failure, significantly lowering maintenance costs and improving system reliability. The series also supports one-touch backup and recovery via a dedicated hardware button, providing a simple, efficient, and reliable data protection mechanism for mission-critical Edge AI applications.

Looking ahead, this launch signifies Apacer's deepening commitment to the evolving landscape of Industrial storage solutions. "By providing professional-grade reliability for accessible platforms like Raspberry Pi, we are empowering developers to scale their Edge AI innovations from the lab to the industrial field with absolute confidence," concluded Chen. "This perfectly embodies our vision of 'Storage, Empowering AI Growth'—ensuring that the infrastructure for AI is as robust as the intelligence it supports."

*Raspberry Pi is a trademark of Raspberry Pi Ltd. This product is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Raspberry Pi Ltd.

By PR Newswire

Apacer Technology Inc.

Tag:
Apacer industrial storage Raspberry Pi

