Persistent opens Melbourne center for AI and modernization

MELBOURNE, Australia and PUNE, India, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today launched its Melbourne Innovation Center as a strategic hub for AI-driven enterprise reinvention across the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. The Center strengthens Persistent's localized engineering capabilities while accelerating AI-led modernization, digital product innovation and platform transformation for enterprises. The launch reflects a decisive step in the Company's ANZ expansion strategy.

Australia represents a rapidly accelerating AI and cloud modernization market, with organizations shifting from digital experimentation to enterprise-scale AI deployment. Persistent currently partners with several top Australian Stock Exchange-listed companies across Banking, Manufacturing and Telecommunications, supporting mission-critical modernization initiatives. The Melbourne Innovation Center reinforces Persistent's commitment to building regionally anchored, globally integrated innovation hubs that help enterprises compete and lead in an AI-driven economy.

The Center advances Persistent's AI-first strategy, rooted in its core pillars of Engineering Hyper-productivity, Business Hyper-productivity, Enterprise Data Readiness and Responsible AI Infrastructure. It enhances engineering efficiency through the Company's differentiated accelerators and platforms, while enabling legacy modernization with cloud-native refactoring, microservices, data modernization and automated observability powered by GenAI and intelligent agents. The Center will also help clients unlock new revenue streams via industry-specific AI solutions, outcome-based models and its hyperscaler partner ecosystem. With innovation workshops, ideation sessions and co-creation programs, Persistent will empower clients to accelerate strategic priorities and build modern digital capabilities that support long-term business growth.

Persistent will expand high-value engineering and AI capability in Australia through targeted hiring, ecosystem partnerships, industry-focused hackathons and advanced skilling initiatives delivered via Persistent University. By aligning industry needs with academic collaboration, hands-on innovation programs and competitive problem-solving platforms, the Company aims to strengthen Australia's digital engineering talent pipeline and contribute meaningfully to the country's growing technology ecosystem.

Jaideep Vijay Dhok, Chief Operating Officer – Technology, Persistent

"Our growth strategy is centered on helping enterprises accelerate transformation through AI-led engineering, platform-driven modernization and strong data and engineering foundations. The Melbourne Innovation Center strengthens our presence in ANZ and reflects our continued investment in the region as a strategic growth market. It enhances our ability to partner closely with clients through localized expertise, helping them adopt AI more effectively, modernize core systems and build scalable digital platforms that drive long-term growth."

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs