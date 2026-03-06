Corporate

Starti launches AI Studio for creative performance optimization

March 06, 2026 | 09:25
The marketing technology provider released artificial intelligence software enabling advertisers to convert creative assets into data-driven campaign performance.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starti.ai launched AI Studio, an end-to-end advertising video production platform. Driven by an intuitive AI Agent, AI Studio manages the entire workflow from research and ideation to final video export. Backed by a proprietary library of high-performing ads validated by real performance data, its AI Agent learns from proven creative structures, messaging patterns, visual elements, and conversion drivers to generate outcome-driven creatives engineered for measurable impact.

Advertising video production often requires multiple teams, repeated revisions, and significant budgets. AI Studio simplifies this process by leveraging on an AI Agent that oversees the full production journey. Powered by this AI Agent framework, the platform includes two core modules: AI DAM (Digital Assets Management) and Video Agent.

The AI DAM module automatically extracts brand materials through a simple URL input, such as a website or product page. The system analyzes the link to capture the brand's visual identity, core DNA, and existing creative assets. Users can also upload additional creatives, images, logos, or brand guidelines to further refine and customize the output.

The Video Agent enables users to interact with the system directly through a chat-based interface rather than manual editing. The system analyzes all available assets and provides a detailed breakdown of each video frame, including content descriptions, material attributes, and style insights. The Video Agent uses an infinite canvas to clearly structure each stage of development, from brief analysis and concept generation to script writing, storyboard creation, video production, and post editing.

AI Studio is designed to adapt to every level of creative input. When users arrive without a defined concept, the platform delivers ready-to-use results. When users bring a strong creative vision, AI Studio elevates and amplifies it into high-impact output with greater scale and precision. At its core, the platform is built on the belief that human creativity remains the driving force behind meaningful storytelling. AI is the bridge. By building intelligent creative engines, Starti empowers every creator to move beyond constraints and reach their ultimate Creative High.

Starti has successfully deployed its business operations globally. Guided by the brand vision "See beyond, Create beyond", Starti remains committed to utilizing AI platforms that empower global brands to always achieve peak marketing performance.

Experience the future of advertising creation

AI Studio is now officially live. For platform details or to request a free demo, please visit the official website: https://starti.ai/

Stay connected by following our social channels for latest industry insights and real-time product updates.

By PR Newswire

Starti.ai

