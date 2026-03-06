Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Rayence expands Flash X-ray detector series for chip inspection

March 06, 2026 | 10:15
(0) user say
The imaging sensor manufacturer released additional models targeting automated inspection systems in semiconductor fabrication facilities producing AI accelerators and memory.

HWASEONG, South Korea, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With accelerating global investment in AI infrastructure and surging demand for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and AI chips, the need for more precise and faster semiconductor inspection processes is growing significantly. Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850), a global digital X-ray detector manufacturer, unveiled its industrial high-speed CMOS X-ray detector "Flash Series," engineered specifically for semiconductor AXI (Automated X-ray Inspection) systems and high-speed 3D X-ray CT inspection platforms, aiming to aggressively make inroads into the industrial AXI market.

AI chips and HBM devices feature complex multi-layered and stacked chip structures, making micron-level internal defect detection highly challenging. As micron-level defect detection is inextricably linked to semiconductor yields, demand for advanced inspection technologies beyond conventional AOI—particularly AXI and 3D X-ray CT—continues to grow.

In particular, semiconductor manufacturers are now intensifying efforts to develop high-speed 3D X-ray CT inspection systems capable of shortening inspection times while precisely identifying internal defects. This trend is elevating the importance of securing high-resolution, high-speed CMOS detectors that can operate reliably in high output and high-power X-ray environments—now regarded as a core technology.

"Flash Series" is a high-speed CMOS X-ray detector platform designed for inline semiconductor inspection. First commercialized in 2021, the detector has been supplied to global top-tier AXI and 3D X-ray CT system manufacturers, supporting advanced semiconductor production lines. With the rapid expansion of AI chip inspection and HBM inspection volumes, Rayence has established long-term partnerships with leading global inspection-equipment companies and is ramping up supply.

The enhanced "Flash Series" delivers a 49.5 μm pixel size and supports up to 70 frames per second, enabling stable micron-level defect detection in high-throughput semiconductor AXI systems. Indeed, it is optimized for inspecting HBM and AI chips with fine patterns and complex stacked structures. When applied to inline AXI and 3D X-ray CT inspection systems, it enables real-time inline inspection and yield improvement across production lines simultaneously.

A key differentiator of "Flash Series" is its X-ray robustness of up to 20,000 Gy, ensuring reliable performance under high-output X-ray exposure commonly required in 3D X-ray CT and advanced AXI applications. This high-output X-ray tolerance enables faster scanning speeds and extended operational lifetime. For AXI and 3D X-ray CT system manufacturers, this translates into reduced detector replacement cycles, improved uptime, and lower total cost of ownership.

As high-speed 3D X-ray CT systems become critical for next-generation semiconductor inspection—particularly in HBM inspection and AI chip inspection—the need for durable, high-resolution CMOS X-ray detectors continues to grow. Rayence positions the Flash Series as a core detector solution for semiconductor AXI systems requiring high-speed imaging, high-resolution defect detection, and stable operation under intensive X-ray conditions.

Rayence, the only CMOS X-ray detector manufacturer in Korea, is gaining attention for its strong technological capabilities optimized for industrial inspection environments. As demand for AI- and HBM- focused inspection continues to rise and translates into global equipment orders, its industrial detector revenue is expected to remain stable in the first quarter of this year.

"As AI infrastructure continues to expand and the structural complexity of HBM and AI chips deepens, the detection of microscopic defects using AXI and 3D X-ray CT has become an essential process in semiconductor manufacturing." said Jaejeong Seo., CEO of Rayence.

"Rayence has continuously supplied high-speed CMOS detectors to global top-tier inspection equipment manufacturers, validating our technology and quality at a world-class level. We will further focus on the industrial X-ray inspection market, advancing next-generation high-speed, high-resolution, and high-durability CMOS detectors to strengthen our position as a key partner in AI semiconductor inspection."

Company Brief: Rayence

Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850) is a global provider of digital X-ray imaging solutions and industrial CMOS X-ray detectors. The company manufactures both TFT and CMOS detector platforms, serving medical, dental, veterinary, and semiconductor inspection markets. With vertically integrated capabilities including detector ASIC design, scintillator deposition, and image processing technologies, Rayence delivers high-speed, high-resolution, and high-durability X-ray detector solutions for advanced semiconductor AXI and 3D X-ray CT inspection systems.

By PR Newswire

Rayence

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Rayence Flash X-ray detector series

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

Opportunities are real but time-bound

Opportunities are real but time-bound

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020