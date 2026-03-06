Rayence expands Flash X-ray detector series for chip inspection

HWASEONG, South Korea, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With accelerating global investment in AI infrastructure and surging demand for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and AI chips, the need for more precise and faster semiconductor inspection processes is growing significantly. Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850), a global digital X-ray detector manufacturer, unveiled its industrial high-speed CMOS X-ray detector "Flash Series," engineered specifically for semiconductor AXI (Automated X-ray Inspection) systems and high-speed 3D X-ray CT inspection platforms, aiming to aggressively make inroads into the industrial AXI market.

AI chips and HBM devices feature complex multi-layered and stacked chip structures, making micron-level internal defect detection highly challenging. As micron-level defect detection is inextricably linked to semiconductor yields, demand for advanced inspection technologies beyond conventional AOI—particularly AXI and 3D X-ray CT—continues to grow.

In particular, semiconductor manufacturers are now intensifying efforts to develop high-speed 3D X-ray CT inspection systems capable of shortening inspection times while precisely identifying internal defects. This trend is elevating the importance of securing high-resolution, high-speed CMOS detectors that can operate reliably in high output and high-power X-ray environments—now regarded as a core technology.

"Flash Series" is a high-speed CMOS X-ray detector platform designed for inline semiconductor inspection. First commercialized in 2021, the detector has been supplied to global top-tier AXI and 3D X-ray CT system manufacturers, supporting advanced semiconductor production lines. With the rapid expansion of AI chip inspection and HBM inspection volumes, Rayence has established long-term partnerships with leading global inspection-equipment companies and is ramping up supply.

The enhanced "Flash Series" delivers a 49.5 μm pixel size and supports up to 70 frames per second, enabling stable micron-level defect detection in high-throughput semiconductor AXI systems. Indeed, it is optimized for inspecting HBM and AI chips with fine patterns and complex stacked structures. When applied to inline AXI and 3D X-ray CT inspection systems, it enables real-time inline inspection and yield improvement across production lines simultaneously.

A key differentiator of "Flash Series" is its X-ray robustness of up to 20,000 Gy, ensuring reliable performance under high-output X-ray exposure commonly required in 3D X-ray CT and advanced AXI applications. This high-output X-ray tolerance enables faster scanning speeds and extended operational lifetime. For AXI and 3D X-ray CT system manufacturers, this translates into reduced detector replacement cycles, improved uptime, and lower total cost of ownership.

As high-speed 3D X-ray CT systems become critical for next-generation semiconductor inspection—particularly in HBM inspection and AI chip inspection—the need for durable, high-resolution CMOS X-ray detectors continues to grow. Rayence positions the Flash Series as a core detector solution for semiconductor AXI systems requiring high-speed imaging, high-resolution defect detection, and stable operation under intensive X-ray conditions.

Rayence, the only CMOS X-ray detector manufacturer in Korea, is gaining attention for its strong technological capabilities optimized for industrial inspection environments. As demand for AI- and HBM- focused inspection continues to rise and translates into global equipment orders, its industrial detector revenue is expected to remain stable in the first quarter of this year.

"As AI infrastructure continues to expand and the structural complexity of HBM and AI chips deepens, the detection of microscopic defects using AXI and 3D X-ray CT has become an essential process in semiconductor manufacturing." said Jaejeong Seo., CEO of Rayence.

"Rayence has continuously supplied high-speed CMOS detectors to global top-tier inspection equipment manufacturers, validating our technology and quality at a world-class level. We will further focus on the industrial X-ray inspection market, advancing next-generation high-speed, high-resolution, and high-durability CMOS detectors to strengthen our position as a key partner in AI semiconductor inspection."

Company Brief: Rayence

Rayence (KOSDAQ: 228850) is a global provider of digital X-ray imaging solutions and industrial CMOS X-ray detectors. The company manufactures both TFT and CMOS detector platforms, serving medical, dental, veterinary, and semiconductor inspection markets. With vertically integrated capabilities including detector ASIC design, scintillator deposition, and image processing technologies, Rayence delivers high-speed, high-resolution, and high-durability X-ray detector solutions for advanced semiconductor AXI and 3D X-ray CT inspection systems.