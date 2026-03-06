Temu earns USA TODAY customer service recognition for second year

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has been named to USA TODAY's "America's Best Customer Service 2026 List," marking its second consecutive year on the annual ranking. The list, developed by USA TODAY with research partner Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes 750 top companies across 45 categories, including service providers, in-store retailers, and online shops, that excel in earning customer trust and loyalty through exceptional service.

This year's analysis evaluated over 7,100 companies and surveyed more than 32,000 U.S. consumers. To ensure relevance, eligibility was limited to companies that customers interacted with in the past three years. The study also analyzed 3.1 million customer reviews, blending new data with past insights to identify businesses demonstrating consistent excellence.

Temu, which launched in the U.S. in September 2022, remains the youngest company recognized in the "Mass Merchant and Variety" category for online general merchandise shops.

Consumers rated companies across seven core service categories:

Friendliness

Professional Competence

Customer Service

Availability

Solution Orientation

Solution Speed

Transparency and Reliability

Companies involved in recent data protection incidents or publicly reported employment-related allegations were ineligible to be considered.

Temu works to help consumers and families access quality products at affordable prices. The company has a Purchase Protection Program, an up to 90-day return policy, a 30-day price match guarantee, and 24/7 customer service for a worry-free experience.

According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by Temu, surveyed Temu shoppers reported saving an average of 24% over the prior year by shopping on the platform. 75% of respondents said they are likely to recommend Temu to others.

In 2024, Temu launched a program to help U.S.-based businesses reach more shoppers. The program broadens the range of products that can be fulfilled domestically, giving consumers more choice and faster delivery.