Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Temu earns USA TODAY customer service recognition for second year

March 06, 2026 | 09:02
(0) user say
The Chinese e-commerce platform received consecutive annual honors from the newspaper's rankings evaluating consumer support quality across retailers.

BOSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has been named to USA TODAY's "America's Best Customer Service 2026 List," marking its second consecutive year on the annual ranking. The list, developed by USA TODAY with research partner Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes 750 top companies across 45 categories, including service providers, in-store retailers, and online shops, that excel in earning customer trust and loyalty through exceptional service.

This year's analysis evaluated over 7,100 companies and surveyed more than 32,000 U.S. consumers. To ensure relevance, eligibility was limited to companies that customers interacted with in the past three years. The study also analyzed 3.1 million customer reviews, blending new data with past insights to identify businesses demonstrating consistent excellence.

Temu, which launched in the U.S. in September 2022, remains the youngest company recognized in the "Mass Merchant and Variety" category for online general merchandise shops.

Consumers rated companies across seven core service categories:

  • Friendliness
  • Professional Competence
  • Customer Service
  • Availability
  • Solution Orientation
  • Solution Speed
  • Transparency and Reliability

Companies involved in recent data protection incidents or publicly reported employment-related allegations were ineligible to be considered.

Temu works to help consumers and families access quality products at affordable prices. The company has a Purchase Protection Program, an up to 90-day return policy, a 30-day price match guarantee, and 24/7 customer service for a worry-free experience.

According to an Ipsos survey commissioned by Temu, surveyed Temu shoppers reported saving an average of 24% over the prior year by shopping on the platform. 75% of respondents said they are likely to recommend Temu to others.

In 2024, Temu launched a program to help U.S.-based businesses reach more shoppers. The program broadens the range of products that can be fulfilled domestically, giving consumers more choice and faster delivery.

By PR Newswire

Temu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Temu Temu earns USA Annual ranking

Related Contents

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

Temu signs Australian safety pledge for consumer protection

Chinese online retailers face 90 per cent tax on goods sent to US

Chinese online retailers face 90 per cent tax on goods sent to US

Temu spreads wings to take on e-commerce rivals

Temu spreads wings to take on e-commerce rivals

Temu eyes ASEAN as US tariff pressure mounts

Temu eyes ASEAN as US tariff pressure mounts

Temu Tops Similarweb's Fastest-Growing Websites List in Australia

Temu Tops Similarweb's Fastest-Growing Websites List in Australia

Chinese online marketplace giant Temu penetrates Vietnamese market

Chinese online marketplace giant Temu penetrates Vietnamese market

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Rayence expands Flash X-ray detector series for chip inspection

Rayence expands Flash X-ray detector series for chip inspection

Persistent opens Melbourne center for AI and modernization

Persistent opens Melbourne center for AI and modernization

1 Hotel opens Tokyo property with nature-focused design

1 Hotel opens Tokyo property with nature-focused design

Massimo Group secures placement across 1,000 retail stores

Massimo Group secures placement across 1,000 retail stores

Apacer launches industrial storage for Raspberry Pi platforms

Apacer launches industrial storage for Raspberry Pi platforms

ESR launches accessories lineup for new iPad Air

ESR launches accessories lineup for new iPad Air

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

Opportunities are real but time-bound

Opportunities are real but time-bound

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020