Massimo Group secures placement across 1,000 retail stores

GARLAND, Texas, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, utility vehicles and related equipment, today announced that a long-standing national rural lifestyle retail partner has authorized one Massimo core product for placement across 1,000 U.S. retail locations.

The initial rollout includes approximately 2,400 units and will be supported through both physical retail stores and the retailer's online sales platform, enabling an integrated, omnichannel sales approach. The 1,000-store authorization represents a significant portion of the retailer's U.S. footprint and establishes a scalable foundation for potential future expansion.

This authorization reflects the continued strength of Massimo's retail partnership and the retailer's confidence in the Company's product performance, operational execution and ability to support national-scale distribution.

The Company believes the initial rollout provides a clear pathway for broader distribution across the retailer's approximately 2,200 U.S. locations, subject to sales performance, inventory turnover and ongoing commercial evaluation. Any potential expansion would be evaluated based on market results and mutual agreement between the parties.

Massimo Group expects the expanded placement of this core product to generate incremental revenue while leveraging existing operational infrastructure, allowing the Company to scale efficiently without materially increasing complexity.

CEO Commentary

David Shan, Chief Executive Officer of Massimo Group, commented: "This authorization represents an important validation moment for Massimo. Launching a single core product across 1,000 stores, supported by both in-store and online channels, demonstrates that our model works at national scale. We view this as the foundation for a repeatable growth framework — one that prioritizes disciplined execution, strong retail partnerships, and performance-driven expansion."

Shan added:

"While we remain focused on execution, we believe this rollout positions the Company well for future opportunities. As performance is proven, this structure creates optionality for broader distribution, meaningful volume growth, and long-term value creation for shareholders."

With continued focus on scalable retail partnerships, disciplined product strategy, and execution across its distribution network, Massimo Group remains committed to building sustainable growth and strengthening its position within the U.S. powersports and utility vehicle market.