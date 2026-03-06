1 Hotel opens Tokyo property with nature-focused design

TOKYO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the mission-driven luxury lifestyle brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, is proud to announce the official opening of 1 Hotel Tokyo, the brand's first property in Japan. Now welcoming guests, the hotel is a sanctuary in the sky, set high within the Akasaka Trust Tower, offering sweeping views of the Imperial Palace gardens, Tokyo Tower, and the city skyline. The property brings 1 Hotels' signature nature-led design, trailblazing food and beverage concepts, wellness-forward experiences, and a luxuriously sustainable ethos to one of the world's most dynamic cities.

The property is the result of a collaboration between 1 Hotels and Mori Trust—one of Japan's leading real estate developers—and anchors Tokyo World Gate Akasaka, a next-generation mixed-use hub that combines offices, retail, and culture in a pedestrian-friendly setting. Akasaka is an ideal base for exploring all that Tokyo has to offer, placing guests at the center of the city's cultural and commercial energy. From here, iconic neighborhoods such as Ginza, Roppongi, and Shibuya are easily accessible, while nearby parks, shrines, and embassies lend the district a distinctive mix of international presence and local character.

Japan has long embraced a philosophy of living in harmony with nature, where craftsmanship, restraint, and respect for materials are woven into daily life. That sensibility finds a natural counterpart at the 211-room 1 Hotel Tokyo, which is designed as a calming retreat that connects guests to nature through sustainable materials, curated greenery, and tactile, crafted details.

"In my travels to Japan over the decades, I've been struck by the extraordinary beauty of its gardens, the serenity of its parks, and the enduring respect for nature. Even amid the modern architecture and commotion, there's a sense of peace," says Barry Sternlicht, Founder of 1 Hotels and Chairman of Starwood Hotels. "With the design of 1 Hotel Tokyo, our first property in this amazing city, we wanted to capture some of that harmonious tranquility."

"Tokyo World Gate Akasaka was conceived as a district that brings together business, culture, and green space in a way that reflects Tokyo's future," says Miwako Date, President and CEO of Mori Trust. "1 Hotel Tokyo strengthens that vision by introducing a hospitality experience centered on environmental performance and design integrity. We believe the hotel will contribute meaningfully to Akasaka's evolution and to Tokyo's continued growth as a global destination."

A Nature-Led Design Journey, from Street to Canopy

Spanning the 38th through 43rd floors of the Akasaka Trust Tower, the hotel pairs expansive city views with an immersive design language shaped by Japan's reverence for materials and 1 Hotels' signature biophilic design philosophy.

"Designing 1 Hotel Tokyo was about finding harmony between our brand philosophy and Japan's extraordinary culture of materiality and craft," says Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels. "From the thoughtful use of reclaimed materials to the operational rigor that enabled us to achieve Japan's highest environmental certification, this hotel demonstrates how design excellence and sustainability can elevate one another at the highest level of luxury."

The interiors were developed by global architecture and design studio CRÈME, which envisioned the hotel as a refuge within the skyline, unfolding from the moment guests arrive. At street level, a wall of greenery signals a quiet transition away from the city's kinetic energy. The ascent becomes part of the narrative, with guests moving upward as if traveling along the trunk of a tree and emerging into a lush canopy upon arrival at the 38th-floor lobby.

Organic cues are embedded throughout the property, from wood ceiling details that evoke the bark of trees to subtly textured walls that recall the movement of air. A signature Oya stone wall nods to the stonework around the moat of the Imperial Palace, connecting the hotel's design to Tokyo's landscape and history. Greenery is central to the experience, reflecting 1 Hotels' ethos of bringing the outdoors in. Lush walls, abundant plantings throughout public spaces, and layouts that emphasize the views create a sense of immersion in the heart of the city.

The hotel features 211 guestrooms, including 24 suites with three exclusive penthouses. The nature-led sensibility blends Japanese minimalism with modern comfort. Rooms showcase biophilic art made of preserved moss and recycled pallets, locally crafted décor, and curated greenery, while select rooms frame views of the Imperial Palace gardens and Tokyo's skyline.

Dining That Evolves with the Day

At 1 Hotel Tokyo, dining is a defining part of the experience, shifting in mood and energy from morning through late night. Three distinct venues—NiNi, Spotted Stone, and Neighbors Café—draw both locals and travelers into spaces that foster connection, comfort, and a sense of belonging.

NiNi is led by Head Chef Nikko Policarpio, whose experience spans Michelin-starred restaurants in Tokyo and senior roles within David Chang's Momofuku group in Toronto. NiNi (which translates to "TwoTwo" in Japanese) is shaped by two coasts and two cultures, combining the relaxed elegance of the French Riviera with Japanese refinement. The menu highlights Provençal herbs, olive oil, fresh seafood, and citrus, reimagined through Japanese seasonality and attention to detail. A defining element of the kitchen is its use of a Josper Grill Oven, still rare in Japan. Fueled by natural charcoal, the technique draws out the character of meat, seafood, and vegetables without overpowering their nuance. One of the signature dishes is Maguro Tartare, built on a classic French framework and gently accented with Japanese aromatics. Desserts reflect the flavors of the South of France, including a reinterpretation of the classic French baba made with Japanese black tea syrup and orange liqueur in place of rum.

On weekends, NiNi evolves into a relaxed space with brunch highlights like a grand, Riviera-inspired seafood plateau. A seasonal afternoon tea, created in collaboration between Executive Pastry Chef Fumitake Goji and Chef Policarpio, is presented in an original wooden box. At NiNi, there's also an intentional sonic experience, with music curated to complement the cuisine and the moment—laid-back by day, rhythmic and sensual by night.

Spotted Stone brings a distinct Tokyo perspective to cocktail culture. This destination bar dedicated to Japanese craft gin showcases a collection of nearly 100 varieties, making it one of the largest and most eclectic in the city. It's curated like a living library, organized by botanicals, distillation methods, and the philosophies behind each spirit. Guests are invited to explore Japan through gin, one pour at a time.

By day, Spotted Stone offers a relaxed lounge setting for light bites. As the evening unfolds, the atmosphere deepens with cocktail rituals and conversation. A sculptural, cloud-shaped back bar glows softly against textured walls, reinforcing the hotel's organic design language. Music programming adds another layer of energy, with resident DJs and international guest takeovers, including vinyl sets.

Neighbors Café is a grab-and-go café inspired by the concept of neighborhood and community. Guests can enjoy artisan-brewed coffee, premium teas, and wholesome food and sweets. The café also features menu items from The Matcha Tokyo, the Harajuku-based brand dedicated to organic matcha, alongside snacks from nearby small businesses. Designed to serve travelers, residents, and nearby office workers alike, Neighbors Café provides nourishing options that fit naturally into daily life.

From intimate meetings to milestone celebrations, 1 Hotel Tokyo offers more than 460 square meters (5,000+ square feet) of flexible venues, including the Sakura and Camellia event spaces and three private dining rooms, all located on the 38th floor. Flooded with natural light and framed by dramatic views of Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Bay, the Sakura and Camellia rooms bring the hotel's nature-led sensibility to gatherings of every scale. Through 1 Hotel's Certified Sustainable Gatherings program, events are supported by zero-waste planning, local sourcing, and real-time environmental reporting.

A Wellness Sanctuary Above the City

Wellness is central to the 1 Hotel Tokyo experience. Bamford Wellness Spa is a restorative sanctuary created in partnership with Carole Bamford, a pioneer in organic, sustainable, and holistic living. Here, carefully curated facial and body treatments are devoted to nurturing well-being through targeted, holistic methods. Treatments incorporate modalities such as shiatsu, reflexology, acupressure, assisted stretching, and yogic breathing, drawing on ancient traditions and modern therapeutic approaches.

Signature offerings include the 1 Hotel Tokyo Experience, a bespoke ritual that combines a grounding foot ritual, a restorative massage, and an expert facial using Bamford skincare tailored to individual needs. The Japanese Bamboo Massage draws inspiration from local wellness rituals, using smooth Kyoto bamboo tools and a green tea–infused oil to encourage circulation, ease muscular tension, and support lymphatic flow. Another highlight is the Green Tea Healing Facial, which draws on premium organic Japanese skincare and pressure-point work to release tension, support lymphatic flow, and restore radiance.

Additional wellness features include The Field House, a 24-hour movement space outfitted with Technogym equipment and a range of fitness classes. Guests can also unwind in a light-filled indoor pool, with access to an outdoor deck where greenery supports pollinators, creating a micro-ecosystem in the urban landscape.

A Living Commitment to Sustainability

1 Hotel Tokyo reflects Starwood Hotels' long-standing commitment to planet-first hospitality, paired with Japan's own tradition of mindful living, where craft and stewardship of resources are an integral part of the culture and continue to shape everyday life.

Sustainability has informed 1 Hotel Tokyo's design and operations from the ground up. The hotel has achieved CASBEE S certification, Japan's highest rating for environmental performance. Smart efficiency systems and extensive water conservation measures support low-impact operations, while refill stations help reduce single-use plastics. Throughout the property, reclaimed, responsibly sourced, and local materials reinforce a sense of authenticity, history, and place, reflecting 1 Hotels' belief that thoughtful design and meaningful comfort can, and should, coexist.

Extending that commitment beyond the property walls, 1 Hotel Tokyo also features the Audi Electric Vehicle Experience, offering guests complimentary access to a fully electric Audi Q6 e-tron for exploring the city with zero-emission performance.

Experience 1 Hotel Tokyo

Now open in Akasaka, 1 Hotel Tokyo is a sanctuary above the skyline, where nature, craft, and well-being converge—from sunrise swims and spa rituals to late-night gin martinis with amazing city views. Discover Tokyo through a new lens at 1hotels.com/tokyo.