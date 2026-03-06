Corporate

Huawei wins eight GLOMO Awards at MWC Barcelona

March 06, 2026 | 08:55
(0) user say
The Chinese telecommunications company secured multiple industry honors at the Mobile World Congress for innovation across network infrastructure and consumer technology categories.

BARCELONA, Spain, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei won eight prestigious Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC Barcelona 2026. These awards included the Best Mobile Network Infrastructure, Best AI‑Powered Network Solution, Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution, Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers, Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Health and Wellbeing, Best FinTech & Digital Commerce Innovation, Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion, and Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children and Young People.

GSMA's GLOMO Awards are one of the most authoritative and influential awards in the global mobile communications industry, and are given to recognize companies and individuals that have made outstanding contributions to mobile technology, innovative applications, and industry development. These awards are evaluated by a panel of top experts from the industry.

Best Mobile Network Infrastructure

Huawei has developed a number of innovative solutions for ultra-broadband, multi-antenna, and energy efficiency that are supporting the evolution to 5G across all frequency bands. These innovations have been used by carriers to build AI-powered, simple-to-deploy mobile networks designed for 5G-A evolution that deliver superior performance and consume ultra-low levels of energy. They have set a new benchmark for the global communications industry.

Best AIPowered Network Solution

Huawei and China Mobile jointly developed an "AI+Network" Operation Transformation solution for autonomous networks (ANs) to address the key pain points in network operations: efficiency, growth, and cost. By diving deep into AN L4 construction, this solution unleashes both the technical and business value of AI. This solution also features the world's first carrier-grade A2A-T multi-agent communication protocol which enables autonomous agent collaboration across domains and lifts network autonomy levels from single-point intelligence to swarm intelligence.

Best Non-Terrestrial Network Solution

China Telecom's Satellite Communications Branch has worked with Huawei to develop the industry's first set of technologies that enables direct connection between mobile phones and Tiantong satellites. These technologies include ultra-short-code, high-gain convolutional channel coding, and adaptive voice quantization. 40 mobile phone models and seven in-car infotainment systems now use these technologies to communicate via the Tiantong satellite system, in both China's mainland and Hong Kong, as well as an expanding number of countries and regions around the world. These technologies are also being used in the maritime and low-altitude sectors.

Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers

Indonesia's Telkomsel and Huawei won the GSMA GLOMO Best Mobile Operator Service for Connected Consumers Award for their use of the UE Logo to deliver a guaranteed experience. This win validates Indonesia's pioneering approach to experience monetization and serves as a testament for carriers worldwide exploring this new business model.

Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Health and Wellbeing

The Ubiquitous AI Health Assistant project, jointly created by China Mobile 5G New Calling and Huawei, has won the GSMA GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Health and Wellbeing. This marks a new stage for intelligent communications defined by "calling as a service".

Best FinTech & Digital Commerce Innovation

The Ziidi Wealth Platform, jointly developed by Safaricom and Huawei, has won the GSMA GLOMO Award for Best FinTech & Digital Commerce Innovation. The two companies have worked together in mobile finance for over a decade, supporting Africa's mobile financial ecosystem across the board, from digital wallets and payments to financial services.

Ziidi is a Money Market Fund (MMF) Safaricom launched in 2025 in Kenya that significantly improves financial inclusion, by offering middle- to low-income customers a low-barrier, real-time, and secure digital investment solution.

The platform uses Huawei's Mobile Money which integrates data from the business support system (BSS), operations support system (OSS), and other domains, along with operational assistance and credit risk control capabilities, making financial services more accessible globally. This has paved the way for the rapid development of portals where users can access digital and intelligent lifestyle services.

Best Use of Mobile for Accessibility & Inclusion

China Mobile and Huawei have jointly developed the Ubiquitous Mobile Health Assistant. Powered by China Mobile's 5G New Calling network and a health AI agent, the assistant provides comprehensive health services covering health consultations, medical assistance, and health management, transforming the dialer into a portable medical portal accessible to every household.

Best Mobile Innovation for Enhancing the Lives of Children and Young People

The Qingjiao Plan in Lancang County, Pu'er, China jointly initiated by China Telecom, CSEF, and Huawei, uses China Telecom's 5G network and Huawei Cloud WeLink to build a virtual community connecting teachers and students in Lancang and Shanghai, and integrates 5G and Wi-Fi on campuses. To date, the project has already covered dozens of primary and secondary schools in Lancang, trained over 600 rural teachers, and benefited more than 5,000 students. Nationwide, it has trained nearly 180,000 teachers, driving educational equity with digital technology.

MWC Barcelona 2026 will be held from March 2 to March 5 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1.

The era of agentic networks is now approaching fast, and the commercial adoption of 5G-A at scale is gaining speed. Huawei is actively working with carriers and partners around the world to unleash the full potential of 5G-A and pave the way for the evolution to 6G. We are also creating AI-Centric Network solutions to enable intelligent services, networks, and network elements (NEs), speeding up the large-scale deployment of level-4 autonomous networks (AN L4), and using AI to upgrade our core business. Together with other industry players, we will create leading value-driven networks and AI computing backbones for a fully intelligent future.

For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/minisite/events/mwc2026/

By PR Newswire

