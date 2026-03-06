Corporate

Fractal reports INR 1.01 billion net income in third quarter

March 06, 2026 | 09:13
The recently public company posted quarterly earnings surpassing one billion rupees in its financial results following stock market listing.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) announced its consolidated financial results for Q3 FY 2026, ending December 31, 2025.

In Q3 FY26, the Company reported consolidated revenue of INR 8,544 m, a growth of 21% year on year (YoY). Growth was led by strong demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences segment (20% of revenue) which grew 78% YoY and the Banking and Financial Services segment (12% of revenue) which grew 26% YoY.

Fractal further expanded its relationships with existing clients resulting in a Net Revenue Retention* of 114% in Q3 FY26. Fractal's Net Promoter Score (NPS) during the period stood at 77.

The number of clients who generate revenues upwards of $20 million increased by 2 YoY to 6 clients. The number of clients who generate more than $1 million went by 8 YoY to 58 clients.

The company reported a Gross Margin of 47.2%, an expansion of 0.2% YoY. Adjusted EBITDA outperformed revenue growth, clocking 24% growth YoY to INR 1,521 m. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 17.8%, an expansion of 0.4% YoY. Profit after Tax was INR 1,001 m.

Fractal Products beating Global Benchmarks

The company's consumer-targeted AI-based health assistant, Vaidya.ai 2.0, became the first AI model to achieve a 50+ score on OpenAI's HealthBench (Hard), on the toughest healthcare benchmarks that measure advanced clinical reasoning across complex diagnostic scenarios, outperforming ChatGPT-5, GPT-5.2 and Gemini Pro 3.

PiEvolve, an evolutionary agentic engine designed for autonomous machine learning and scientific discovery, was ranked among the top-performing agents on OpenAI's MLE-Bench, outperforming agents from leading AI research labs, including Google, Microsoft and Meta.

Commenting on the performance, Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman said: " We delivered a great quarter, improving across nearly every metric. Our best-in-class organic growth, gross margins, and high client retention reflect the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities and the trust our clients place in us.

We have built a disciplined, high-performance organization focused on solving complex enterprise problems with AI. As adoption scales across industries, Fractal is well positioned to lead this transformation while creating sustained long-term value for our clients and shareholders."

For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at https://fractal.ai/investor-relations

For more information, go to www.fractal.ai.

By PR Newswire

Fractal Analytics Limited

