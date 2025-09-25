Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UN Global Compact 25th Summit 2025: CEOs Pledge SDG Acceleration

September 25, 2025 | 09:13
(0) user say
One thousand executives sign blended-finance compact, giving ESG reporters UNGC summit keywords and quote sheet.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact wrapped its 2025 Leaders Summit today, convening business, Government and civil society to accelerate credible action on the Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a pivotal 25-year milestone for the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. The Summit took place during High-level Week of the 80th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) with programming centered on practical tools, networking and peer learning as part of the activities of UN Global Compact Hub, a dedicated space for participant-only events and networking.

This year's Summit featured opening reflections on "25 Years of the UN Global Compact," followed by plenaries and hands-on breakout sessions spanning sustainable finance, next-generation sustainability reporting and the business case for resilience and growth in uncertain markets. The day closed with remarks from UN Global Compact CEO and Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo and a keynote from actor and author Rainn Wilson.

Among highlighted speakers were leaders from IKEA (Ingka Group), the Global Reporting Initiative, L'Oréal Group, Fujitsu, City Developments, Acciona, Novonesis, Schneider Electric, Neoenergia, Tesco, Singaland Asetama, Hermes and others — underscoring the breadth of sectors engaged in translating principles into performance.

Highlights of Leaders Summit 2025 included a dedicated session examining how companies can use converging standards and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) to turn sustainability reporting into decision-useful insights; dialogues exploring innovations in sustainable finance to crowd in private capital at scale; sessions on "selling sustainability" focused on credible KPIs and an SDG Innovation pitch showcasing solutions from companies across regions and sectors.

Commenting on the day, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said: "Twenty-five years on, the UN Global Compact remains a trusted bridge between business and the United Nations. This year's Leaders Summit was designed to help companies move from commitment to concrete results — faster. At the UN Global Compact we equip our participants with clearer pathways, mobilize coalitions to remove system-level barriers, and show — through data and real-world examples — how responsible business delivers value for people, the planet and performance."

The Leaders Summit 2025 was held following a board meeting of the UN Global Compact, chaired by the UN Secretary-General, in which its 2026-2030 strategy was approved, charting the next phase of the initiative's evolution — prioritizing three shifts: equipping companies with a tailored, digitally enabled learning journey (including a modernized Communication on Progress); catalyzing collective action across four impact areas (climate & nature, decent work & living wages, gender equality and sustainable finance); and strengthening the evidence base through platforms such as the Forward Faster Initiative and the CFO Coalition for the SDGs — delivered through Regional Hubs and Country Networks to convert the Ten Principles into comparable, credible results by 2030.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

By PR Newswire

United Nations Global Compact

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UN Global Compact SDG ESG

Related Contents

Advancion Sustainability Report 2025: Carbon Down Thirty Per Cent

Advancion Sustainability Report 2025: Carbon Down Thirty Per Cent

ESG: the new passport for manufacturers

ESG: the new passport for manufacturers

Vietnamese firms step up ESG game

Vietnamese firms step up ESG game

Vietnamese enterprises accelerate on the path to sustainable maturity

Vietnamese enterprises accelerate on the path to sustainable maturity

ESG-driven sustainability to define Vietnam’s green real estate

ESG-driven sustainability to define Vietnam’s green real estate

Hengan MSCI ESG A Rating 2025: Hygiene Giant Goes Greener

Hengan MSCI ESG A Rating 2025: Hygiene Giant Goes Greener

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

Market rally sets positive tone for VN-Index outlook into 2026

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

UOA expands Vietnam presence with $68 million land deal in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

Vietnam’s hotel market to draw $125 million investment in 2025

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

ETS pilot to support Vietnam’s clean energy transition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020