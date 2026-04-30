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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TUMI unveils Mediterranean Escape collection celebrating coastal travel

April 30, 2026 | 14:09
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The luxury luggage brand launched its Mediterranean Escape line, designed to evoke coastal allure and seamless travel for the upcoming season.

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI introduces "Mediterranean Escape," its Spring 2026 seasonal campaign and collection inspired by the warmth, rhythm, and sensorial richness of the Mediterranean coast. Bringing expressive new colors, prints, and textures across TUMI's most iconic silhouettes, the campaign captures a joyful, transportive vision where design meets destination.

Voyageur Just In Case Tote in Thyme and Pink Clay, 19 Degree Lite in Washed Yellow, Thyme and Pink Clay, Voyageur Celina Backpack in Pink Clay, Thyme and Washed Yellow

Voyageur Just In Case Tote in Thyme and Pink Clay, 19 Degree Lite in Washed Yellow, Thyme and Pink Clay, Voyageur Celina Backpack in Pink Clay, Thyme and Washed Yellow

Directed by Piero Bressan and photographed by Dario Catellani, "Mediterranean Escape" transports viewers to Villa Fortaleza and Cala San Vicente in Mallorca, Spain. The campaign reflects a sense of ease — where travel becomes immersive, expressive, and grounded in the spirit of the destination.

At the heart of the collection is a bold new seasonal palette introduced across key TUMI collections, including the iconic 19 Degree Collection. Lush thyme greens, sun-washed terracotta, and radiant sunlit yellow reimagine sculpted silhouettes through destination-inspired hues. The palette also extends into the 19 Degree Aluminum family with the International Carry-On in Horizon Blue, a seasonal tone inspired by where the sky meets the sea that brings depth to the signature metallic silhouette.

Beyond 19 Degree, the seasonal story extends across travel essentials and lifestyle silhouettes, introducing new textures and material expressions designed to evoke Mediterranean ease. A raffia-inspired capsule brings woven warmth to the newly expanded Olas and Harrison Collections, balancing artisanal texture with modern construction. Accessories further bring the sensorial spirit of the Mediterranean to life. Olive, flower and lemon-inspired bag charms nod to open-air markets and the lemon groves and florals of the Amalfi Coast, while the Belden Sunglass Charm equips travelers for long days under the sun.

"The Mediterranean represents a slower, more intentional rhythm of travel," said Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director at TUMI. "For Spring 2026, we embraced that sensibility, the idea of traveling while fully experiencing every moment through the senses. The sounds, smells, tastes, textures, and surroundings come together to create a lasting emotional connection long after the journey ends. We infused that sensorial richness into our most iconic collections, using color to tell a story of movement and discovery. At its core, the collection captures the emotion of escape, balanced by the precision and performance that define every TUMI piece."

The campaign also debuts the new Mediterranean Print across pieces from Voyageur, Tegra-Lite™, Belden, and Nassau collections. Bold yet refined, the print reinforces the collection's energy while maintaining TUMI's focus on precision and performance.

"This campaign represents an evolution in how we tell our story, "said Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & Ecommerce at TUMI. "The Mediterranean provided the perfect backdrop — celebrating rich color, the romance of travel, and cultural depth — while giving us the opportunity to reveal a more relaxed, playful side of TUMI, as if the brand itself were on vacation. From visual storytelling to immersive brand activations around the world, Mediterranean Escape invites our global community into the spirit of the season and celebrates travel as a form of self-expression."

Mediterranean Escape will extend beyond the campaign through a series of immersive global experiences celebrating the spirit of the season.

The Mediterranean Escape collection is available now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwide. Follow @TUMITravel for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com

By TUMI

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TagTag:
TUMI Mediterranean Escape

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