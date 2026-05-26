CoWorkSpace opens at Raffles Quay with stable pricing as Singapore CBD rents hit record highs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - CoWorkSpace is conveniently located at 6 Raffles Quay #16-01, occupying an entire floor within the office tower and comprising more than 50 private suites designed for startups, SMEs, and established corporations across shipping, financial intermediaries, family offices, professional services, business consultancy, technology, and trade-related industries.

The building is linked to both Raffles Place and Downtown MRT stations via fully sheltered underground walkways, allowing members and their visitors to reach the office without exposure to Singapore’s heat or rain.

Unlike other industry players, CoWorkSpace owns the property it operates from. This owner-operated model provides members with the option of medium to long-term price stability and reduces the risks commonly associated with leased coworking spaces, such as sudden closures, forced relocations, and aggressive rental increases.

The facility is configured mainly as private suites, with no hot-desks and no virtual office members. Members on dedicated-desk arrangements are situated within private suites, providing greater privacy and a more professional working environment.

Each suite is equipped with electronic height-adjustable desks, modern office chairs, and pedestal cabinets according to the suite configuration. Data points are also included within each suite.

Shared facilities include an expansive business lounge, business-grade internet, reception services, meeting rooms and call booths, printing, scanning and shredding facilities, and utilities.

In addition, CoWorkSpace operates an in-house IT team that manages its network and infrastructure directly, enabling faster response and turnaround times for IT-related matters without relying on third-party vendors.



https://www.coworkspace.com.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.