TUMI Releases Year of Horse Limited Collection

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - International travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI celebrates the Year of the Horse with its 2026 Lunar New Year Collection. In the lunar zodiac, the Horse symbolizes momentum and a drive to explore new horizons. TUMI's limited-edition collectioncaptures that feeling, honoring the strength, optimism, and spirited energy of the Horse.

Entering the Year of the Horse with momentum, strength, and purpose.

Blending innovation with craftsmanship, the capsule reimagines iconic silhouettes from the Alpha Bravo, Voyageur, and Belden collections with equestrian-inspired details.



"The Horse represents movement, freedom, and an unwavering pursuit of what's next — all qualities that deeply resonate with how we design at TUMI," says Victor Sanz, TUMI's Global Creative Director. "For this collection, we incorporated equestrian elements in a thoughtful way to create pieces that carry intention into the new year."



Designed for lives in constant motion, Alpha Bravo styles channel the Horse's dynamic spirit and confident energy. The Navigation Backpack, Search Backpack, Retreat Tote, Compass Flap Crossbody, and Platoon Sling are updated with embossed horse motifs, bridle-inspired trim, and contrast stitching. Whether used for day-to-day travel or longer itineraries, each style upholds the premium functionality that the Alpha Bravo collection is known for.



Bestselling Voyageur silhouettes—including the Adela Crossbody, Celina Backpack, Halsey Backpack, and Pouch—return this season, joined by the relaunched Q Tote. Each is crafted from our signature lightweight, durable nylon and features bridle-inspired accents and equine details. Select styles include a collectable lucky horseshoe coin, while backpacks and totes also feature a horse-embossed card case.



The Year of the Horse capsule continues TUMI's tradition of celebrating cultural moments through high-performance design. Perfect for gifting, the collection invites us to step into the new year with optimism and good fortune. The 2026 Lunar New Year Collection is available now at TUMI stores worldwide and online at TUMI.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.