TUMI Launches Next-Gen Alpha Collection

January 28, 2026 | 11:46
The luxury travel brand unveiled its redesigned Alpha luggage line featuring Formula One driver Lando Norris and Chinese actor Wei Daxun in global marketing campaigns.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI unveils the next generation of the Alpha collection, brought to life through individual campaigns starring Formula 1 World Champion and Global Brand Ambassador Lando Norris, and Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador and actor Wei Daxun. Together, they embody a revitalized expression of Alpha: sleek, precise, and intentionally understated — designed for modern movement.

Wei Daxun pictured with the Alpha TUMI Brief Pack TM in Navy.
Wei Daxun pictured with the Alpha TUMI Brief Pack TM in Navy.

The global campaign, directed by Alice Schillaci and photographed by Reto Schmid, casts Norris in a cinematic, suspense-driven narrative. Framed as a man preparing for a mission, the visuals draw from classic action storytelling, defined by precision, focus, and intent.

"When you're preparing for something important, you don't want distractions — you want everything to work exactly as it should," says Norris. "Whether I'm racing or on the move, it's about being ready. Alpha feels built for that mindset."

That same sensibility continues in the campaign starring Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador Wei Daxun. Directed by David Pun and photographed by GK (国琨), the campaign captures Daxun moving through sleek, modern spaces, highlighting Alpha's clean lines, smooth movement, and refined design.

"Alpha is designed with real intention — you feel it in the materials, the balance, the way it moves with you. It's something I trust to be there, no matter where the day takes me." says Wei.

"Alpha represents a blueprint for modern movement," says Victor Sanz, TUMI Global Creative Director. "It's where we return to rethink performance. We look at how people move, what they carry, and how design can support that journey."

"Both Lando Norris and Wei Daxun represent that next generation. Alpha isn't just designed to keep up with them; it's designed to perform alongside them."

Across both campaigns, Alpha's design intelligence takes focus. Signature FXTTM Ballistic Nylon anchors the collection, paired with streamlined pocketing, silent magnetic closures, and intuitive access points engineered for efficiency. Core styles — including the Dual Access Expandable Carry-On, TUMI Brief PackTM, Double Expansion Duffel, and Convertible Clutch Crossbody — are refined to support movement without interruption.

To celebrate Alpha's latest evolution, TUMI debuts Ultra Blue, identified by vivid blue accents across key touchpoints on six iconic Alpha silhouettes. The colorway aims to commemorate TUMI's relentless innovation and commitment to excellence.

This next generation of Alpha reflects TUMI's enduring commitment to understanding its customer and supporting every moment of their journey, wherever it leads.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

* TUMI Brief PackTM

Built for those who demand more from every journey. Take your office with you — and then some — with our iconic design. Intuitively crafted to be spacious and well-organized, every item has its place, from the organizational panel to the hidden phone pocket.

* Double Expansion Duffel

Built for travelers who demand more from every journey. Cleverly crafted to maximize packing

capacity, this bestselling duffel features impressive depth and expansion, making it the ultimate companion for long weekends.

* Dual Access Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On

Built for travelers who demand more from every journey—this large-capacity, dual-access

expandable carry-on features our signature FXTTM Ballistic Nylon and best-in-class functionality.

* Convertible Clutch Crossbody

Built for those who demand more from every journey. This compact style features signature TUMI design elements and is versatile by design. Carry as a crossbody, wristlet or clutch by

interchanging the included straps accordingly.

Explore the TUMI Alpha Collection now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwide. Follow @TUMITravel for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By TUMI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TUMI Next-Gen Alpha Collection

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
