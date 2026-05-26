Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wuzhishan rainforest tea makes international debut at FAO headquarters in Rome

May 26, 2026 | 14:28
(0) user say
The Rainforest Children's Choir and Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea from Wuzhishan, Hainan took centre stage at the International Tea Day event at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization headquarters in Rome on May 21, introducing the region's tea culture to a global audience.
ROME, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - The Rainforest Children's Choir and Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea from Wuzhishan, Hainan, China, took centre stage at the International Tea Day event held at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome on May 21, becoming the occasion's most sought-after presence.
The Rainforest Children’s Choir performed an original song "Lishan Tea Song" and the Italian classic "O Sole Mio". Photo by: UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
The Rainforest Children’s Choir performed an original song "Lishan Tea Song" and the Italian classic "O Sole Mio". Photo by: UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

The children performed an original song "Lishan Tea Song" and a rendition of the beloved Italian classic "O Sole Mio," drawing a captivated crowd. Among the audience were Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO, and Zhang Lubiao, China's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome.

"It is the first time a Chinese delegation has performed in this banquet hall. I feel very proud," Zhang said at the event. "The Wuzhishan delegation will leave an important mark in the history of the FAO."

The day marked the seventh International Tea Day, and the FAO hosted a tea tasting gathering at its Rome headquarters. Countries including China, Indonesia, Canada, Kenya, Azerbaijan, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Türkiye showcased their signature teas and cultural traditions, sharing tea as a bridge of friendship.

The Wuzhishan delegation set up a display area featuring Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea and ethnic cultural products. Tea masters brewed tea for international guests, and the large-leaf black tea, known for its "amber liquor and honey aroma," was widely appreciated.

Hainan Large-Leaf Tea is a distinct species of the Camellia genus that evolved independently on Hainan Island and possesses rich genetic diversity. The research findings, published on the journal Agrobiodiversity on May 17, 2024, further enhance the tea's unique appeal.

The delegation also held business talks with Italian companies, exploring tea product exports and cross-border e-commerce cooperation, and mapping out pathways for Hainan's tea industry to enter the international market.

The International Tea Day is a UN observance initiated by China, aimed at promoting global tea culture exchange and the sustainable development of the tea industry. Through song and tea, the Wuzhishan delegation showcased the unique cultural charm of the Hainan Free Trade Port, injecting fresh energy into China-Italy cultural exchanges.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wuzhishan Information Office

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wuzhishan Rainforest LargeLeaf Tea International Tea Day Tea Culture Exchange

Related Contents

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Wuzhishan modernizes traditional Sanyuesan Festival

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

TCMA and Chulalongkorn University sign MOU with Canadian partners to advance low-carbon cement roadmap

TCMA and Chulalongkorn University sign MOU with Canadian partners to advance low-carbon cement roadmap

ONYX Hospitality and JR Kyushu Group form joint venture to develop Shama North Pattaya

ONYX Hospitality and JR Kyushu Group form joint venture to develop Shama North Pattaya

KPMG launches Trusted AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore with new assurance offering

KPMG launches Trusted AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore with new assurance offering

3E Accounting marks 15 years serving businesses across more than 110 countries

3E Accounting marks 15 years serving businesses across more than 110 countries

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

Vietnam and JICA discuss new direction for Japanese ODA cooperation

UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

UK-funded CFA Vietnam picks 13 businesses for low-carbon support

Agribank and AFD sign climate finance deal to boost green growth

Agribank and AFD sign climate finance deal to boost green growth

Dien May Xanh plans $574 million IPO to fund regional expansion

Dien May Xanh plans $574 million IPO to fund regional expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020