Wuzhishan rainforest tea makes international debut at FAO headquarters in Rome

The Rainforest Children’s Choir performed an original song "Lishan Tea Song" and the Italian classic "O Sole Mio". Photo by: UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

ROME, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 May 2026 - The Rainforest Children's Choir and Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea from Wuzhishan, Hainan, China, took centre stage at the International Tea Day event held at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters in Rome on May 21, becoming the occasion's most sought-after presence.The children performed an original song "Lishan Tea Song" and a rendition of the beloved Italian classic "O Sole Mio," drawing a captivated crowd. Among the audience were Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the FAO, and Zhang Lubiao, China's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome."It is the first time a Chinese delegation has performed in this banquet hall. I feel very proud," Zhang said at the event. "The Wuzhishan delegation will leave an important mark in the history of the FAO."The day marked the seventh International Tea Day, and the FAO hosted a tea tasting gathering at its Rome headquarters. Countries including China, Indonesia, Canada, Kenya, Azerbaijan, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Türkiye showcased their signature teas and cultural traditions, sharing tea as a bridge of friendship.The Wuzhishan delegation set up a display area featuring Rainforest Large-Leaf Tea and ethnic cultural products. Tea masters brewed tea for international guests, and the large-leaf black tea, known for its "amber liquor and honey aroma," was widely appreciated.Hainan Large-Leaf Tea is a distinct species of the Camellia genus that evolved independently on Hainan Island and possesses rich genetic diversity. The research findings, published on the journal Agrobiodiversity on May 17, 2024, further enhance the tea's unique appeal.The delegation also held business talks with Italian companies, exploring tea product exports and cross-border e-commerce cooperation, and mapping out pathways for Hainan's tea industry to enter the international market.The International Tea Day is a UN observance initiated by China, aimed at promoting global tea culture exchange and the sustainable development of the tea industry. Through song and tea, the Wuzhishan delegation showcased the unique cultural charm of the Hainan Free Trade Port, injecting fresh energy into China-Italy cultural exchanges.

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