TUMI Drafts Lando & Nelly to Torture-Test Iconic Kits

September 05, 2025 | 15:56
(0) user say
Race g-forces and golf storms await carbon-fiber luggage as brand dares athletes to thrash bags beyond 10,000-mile frequent-flyer nightmares.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand TUMI debuts "Icons Tested", a bold campaign that explores what it means to be iconic. Told through the lens of McLaren Formula 1 Team Driver Lando Norris and Professional Golfer Nelly Korda, the campaign draws a clear parallel between the discipline, precision, and relentless testing that define their pursuit of excellence—the same rigor that TUMI applies to every design. Just as these athletes are pushed to perform at the highest level, TUMI's iconic products are engineered to do the same: tested to their limits to ensure uncompromising performance.

Continuing the brand's 50th anniversary year, the campaign spotlights two of TUMI's most iconic silhouettes: the Navigation Backpack from Alpha Bravo and the Celina Backpack from the Voyageur collection. Engineered for performance and thoughtfully refined through rigorous testing, each design merges functionality with modern sophistication, made to meet the demands of dynamic performers with ease and intention.

Directed by Kiku Ohe and featuring striking portraits photographed by Simon Lipman, the dual films follow Lando and Nelly through moments of focus, repetition, and preparation, offering an unfiltered look at the discipline behind their everyday regimens. Their journeys are mirrored by the meticulous process behind the creation of every TUMI product, where design, testing, and refinement are pushed to the same high standards.

"Being iconic doesn't come from a single moment, but from showing up, again and again, and evolving through the process," said Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director. "At TUMI, that's not just a goal — it's our standard." Every TUMI piece is designed to be tested, trusted, and to grow with those who carry them. Not just built for performance or aesthetics, but to meet our customers where they are and move with them wherever they go."

At its core, "Icons Tested" isn't just about elite performance—it's about the ongoing pursuit of growth and the discipline it takes to evolve. It reflects TUMI's commitment to pushing the boundaries of design through continuous refinement and real-world testing, recognizing that greatness is earned, not given. More than a celebration of success, it's a tribute to the journey and to the products built to endure it.

"Consistency is everything. The work never really stops, no matter the craft," said Lando Norris. "I see it in how I perform on the track, and in how my TUMI essentials keep up with me, wherever I go."

"Being iconic isn't defined by perfection. It's about staying committed and finding meaning in the moments that build over time," said Nelly Korda. "The journey constantly shifts, reminding me why having trusted companions in those moments really matters."

From repetition to refinement, "Icons Tested" honors those who show up, put in the work, and push the limits of performance. TUMI continues to design for the driven, crafting dynamic products that rise to every moment and empower the icon within.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Celina Backpack (Voyageur)
    Lightweight and water-resistant, the Celina Backpack pairs elevated design with smart features that make it easy to move from daily routines to far-reaching travel.
    Retail: $350-$595
  • Navigation Backpack (Alpha Bravo)
    Reimagined in a new Navy Coated Canvas material, the Navigation Backpack brings modern durability to a trusted TUMI silhouette. Designed for everyday utility and built to move with purpose.
    Retail: $550-$750

Additional icons featured throughout the campaign include:

  • TUMI | McLaren capsule in Super Grey, inspired by McLaren's Supernova Silver
  • 19 Degree Lite, TUMI's lightest hardside luggage to date
  • The signature 19 Degree Aluminum collection
  • The packable and versatile Just In Case™ collection

Explore the Voyageur and Alpha Bravo collections now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwide.
Follow @TUMITravel for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign.

By PR Newswire

Tumi, Inc.

TUMI Icons Tested

