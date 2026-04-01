TUMI launches Mediterranean-inspired Spring 2026 collection

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - TUMI, the international travel, lifestyle, and accessories brand, brought the rhythm and sensorial richness of the Mediterranean to Koh Samui, Thailand, celebrating its Spring 2026 "Mediterranean Escape" collection. From March 28th to 30th, celebrities and VIPs from the Asia-Pacific region gathered to launch the destination-inspired collection, capturing the spirit of TUMI on vacation.

The "Mediterranean Escape" journey welcomed over 80 guests for a weekend designed to channel the destination's relaxed spirit. Thai celebrities in attendance included Phakphum Romsaithong ("Mile"), Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen ("Blue"), Natachai Boonprasert ("Dunk"), and Becky Armstrong ("Becky"). TUMI's Global Creative Director, Victor Sanz, and Senior VP of Global Marketing and eCommerce, Jill Krizelman, shared the "design-meets-destination" philosophy that anchors the new collection. Guests also engaged with Aris Maroulis, TUMI's Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Middle East, who shared the brand's strategic focus on growing its women's and lifestyle categories.The Spring 2026 collection marks a shift from the brand's signature darker palette, spotlighting TUMI's evolving women's and lifestyle offering with vibrant colors, prints, and new textures. These are featured across core collections—including 19 Degree travel cases, Voyageur totes and backpacks, Olas shoulder bags and totes, and Harrison backpacks—delivering a refreshed look and feel. A robust assortment of accessories rounds out the new collection.Victor Sanz shared, "This Spring, we're exploring a different side of TUMI – more expressive, more vibrant– with pieces inspired by a Mediterranean journey. The collection draws from the colors, textures, and atmosphere of the region, channeling that sense of escape and bringing a more emotional lifestyle dimension to how we design for travel."From the moment guests touched down, they were greeted with hints of the Mediterranean, enjoying sunset cocktails and a Mediterranean-inspired dinner.The following day, Victor Sanz welcomed the guests into their own "Mediterranean Escape" – a reimagined coastal town with splashes of thyme green, sun-washed terracotta, and radiant yellow, mirroring the collection's destination-inspired hues. Wandering amongst enchanting florals, fresh lemons, and beautiful ceramics, guests were invited to visit the Lemonade Bar for a welcome drink while exploring a complementary summery capsule of women's Voyageur and Olas collections paired with eye-catching 19 Degree travel cases.Guests continued their discovery at two distinct beachside settings: the Pink Clay Corner and the Thyme Corner. These spaces featured the newly introduced 19 Degree Front Access travel case and key styles from the women's Voyageur and Belden accessories collections, as well as the seasonal Mediterranean Print capsule.Guests concluded the journey with sunset drinks, dinner, and a closing party featuring fire dancing and a DJ performance on the beach.Aris Maroulis shared, "To truly capture the spirit of our Spring 2026 collection, we knew we had to let our guests step inside it. We designed a sensory journey that brings to life the evolution of our women's and lifestyle offerings."The Mediterranean Escape collection is available now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwide.

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