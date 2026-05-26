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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Binzhou-made alloy samples launch aboard Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft for space experiment

May 26, 2026 | 14:22
(0) user say
Experimental samples developed in Binzhou, China were launched aboard the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft on May 11 to study aluminium-based alloy solidification under space microgravity conditions, marking the city's first contribution to China's space science programme.
BINZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2026 - On May 11, experimental samples for the project "Study on the Effect of Rotating Magnetic Field on the Solidification Process of Aluminum-based Lightweight High-entropy Alloys under Space Microgravity Conditions" were officially launched aboard the Tianzhou-10 cargo spacecraft. Co-developed with the Metal Materials Center of Binzhou Weiqiao UCAS Advanced Technology Research Institute, these samples are now en route to China's Manned Space Station to begin their on-orbit scientific journey in a microgravity environment.
Researchers conducting project experiments
Researchers conducting project experiments

This initiative is a collaborative effort involving the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS), the National Space Science Center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the Binzhou Weiqiao UCAS High Technology Research Institute. The successful launch marks a historic "zero-to-one" breakthrough, representing the first time private sci-tech forces from Binzhou and indeed Shandong province have reached space. It also stands as China's first in-space experiment to study the solidification of lightweight high-entropy alloys under the dual-field coupling of "microgravity and rotating magnetic fields."

As a national-level "space laboratory," the manned space station hosts world-class research facilities and serves as a core platform for disruptive innovation in new materials. This successful deployment not only highlights the institute's cutting-edge research capabilities but also signifies a deep integration between corporate scientific research and national aerospace engineering. Looking ahead, the institute will continue its deep dive into frontier fields such as space materials and lightweight alloys. By strengthening collaborative innovation across industry, academia, and research, they aim to empower the upgrading of the new materials industry with technological innovation, contributing both wisdom and strength to the development of China's manned space program and the cultivation of new quality productive forces.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Binzhou Information Office

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TagTag:
Binzhou Space experiment aluminum Space microgravity conditions

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