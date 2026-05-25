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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TDCX makes Outsource Accelerator global Top 50 list for the fourth consecutive year

May 25, 2026 | 15:08
(0) user say
Singapore-based TDCX has been named among the world's top 50 outsourcing firms by Outsource Accelerator for a fourth straight year, reflecting the company's growing role in helping clients manage digital transformation and AI-driven customer service operations.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2026 - TDCX, a leading global customer experience (CX) solutions firm, has been named to the Outsource Accelerator (OA) 500 2026 Index Top 50, marking its fourth consecutive year on Outsource Accelerator's global ranking of leading business process outsourcing firms. The OA500 evaluated 3,369 BPO companies worldwide across more than 20 performance metrics over a 15-month assessment period, drawing on independent data sources including Crunchbase, Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and ZoomInfo.

TDCX named among the world’s Top 50 outsourcing firms by Outsource Accelerator for the fourth consecutive year

The recognition comes in TDCX's 30th anniversary year and seven months after the company unveiled its refreshed brand and Enable the Future positioning. The new identity reflects TDCX's evolution into a global firm helping clients navigate digital and AI transformation with a combination of human expertise, intelligent technology, and operational precision.

Laurent Junique, founder and CEO of TDCX, said: "Outsourcing is shifting from cost arbitrage to capability arbitrage. The companies that win in this market will be the ones that combine deep human expertise with intelligent technology, and bring them together with judgment. Four consecutive years in the OA500 Top 50 says TDCX is doing that in a way the market recognizes."

Derek Gallimore, founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator, said: "TDCX's fourth consecutive year in the OA500 Top 50 reflects something rare in this industry: sustained, disciplined execution paired with real strategic evolution. They've moved decisively beyond traditional CX into digital and AI-enabled service for some of the world's most demanding brands. As outsourcing shifts from headcount to outcomes, TDCX is one of the operators best placed to lead that transition."

The OA500 Index assesses BPO firms across criteria including global delivery footprint, online presence, employee sentiment, LinkedIn engagement, third-party analyst data, and operational benchmarks. With more than 20,000 employees across 37 campuses spanning Asia, Europe, and the United States, TDCX serves clients in digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology, and travel and hospitality.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

By TDCX

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TDCX Outsource Accelerator global Customer experience solutions Business process outsourcing

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