Trip.com Group Issues Corporate Announcement

January 15, 2026 | 15:08
The online travel platform released an official statement addressing corporate matters, with stakeholders and market participants awaiting further details on the nature and implications of the company's communication.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading global one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced that it has received a notice of investigation from the State Administration for Market Regulations of the People's Republic of China (the "SAMR"). According to the notice, the SAMR has commenced an investigation involving the Company pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China. The Company will actively cooperate with the investigation. Its business operations remain normal.

By PR Newswire

Trip.com Group Limited

