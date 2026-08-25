Travelodge Hotels Asia opens 302-room hotel in Osaka

OSAKA, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 August 2026 – Travelodge Hotels Asia (TLA) celebrates the official opening of Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi, which welcomed its first guests on 1 August 2026. The milestone was marked with a Grand Opening celebration on 6 August 2026, bringing together partners and guests to celebrate the latest addition to Travelodge Hotels Asia's growing portfolio in Japan.

Located in the heart of Osaka, the new 302-room hotel offers travelers a comfortable and convenient base from which to explore one of Japan's most vibrant cities. Situated just moments from Nagahoribashi Station and within walking distance of Shinsaibashi-Suji Shopping Street and the iconic Dotonbori district, the hotel places guests close to Osaka's renowned shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.The Grand Opening celebration also marked another exciting milestone for Travelodge Hotels Asia with the official introduction of Trevor, the brand's mascot. Friendly, smart and loyal, Trevor embodies the warm, welcoming and approachable spirit of Travelodge Hotels Asia."Japan continues to be a key market for Travelodge Hotels Asia, and the opening of Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi represents an exciting new chapter in our growth journey," said Pinky Lam, Chief Operating Officer of Travelodge Hotels Asia. "We were honoured to celebrate this important milestone alongside our valued partners and guests, including Mr. Hiroshi Mizohata, Chairman and President of the Osaka Convention & Tourism Bureau. With its prime location in one of Osaka's most dynamic neighbourhoods, the hotel allows us to offer travellers even greater comfort, convenience and connection when exploring the city. We are also delighted to introduce Trevor as our new brand mascot, bringing a fun and welcoming personality that we hope will create even more memorable connections with our guests."To celebrate the opening, Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi is inviting guests to Stay Gold in Osaka for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a Gold Bar. The special promotion adds an extra touch of excitement to a stay in Osaka and gives travelers another reason to discover the city's newest Travelodge hotel.Guests can enjoy our Best Price Guarantee by booking directly through our official website, www.travelodgehotels.asia. Travelers are also encouraged to join Travelodge Cashback, our free membership program, to earn up to 5% cashback after every stay, along with access to exclusive member benefits and special offers.Members can also enjoy the Hello, Autumn Sale, with up to 45% OFF stays at participating Travelodge Hotels Asia properties. Available exclusively to members, the limited-time offer gives travelers even more reasons to plan ahead and enjoy greater value on their upcoming journeys.The opening of Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi reflects Travelodge Hotels Asia's continued commitment to expanding its presence in key destinations while delivering its signature experience of Comfort, Convenience and Connection. With its doors now officially open, the hotel welcomes travelers to experience the best of Osaka from the heart of the city — and perhaps even take home a little gold along the way.

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