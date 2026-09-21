BDX Markets launches blockchain trading platform across Asian financial markets

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – New global trading infrastructure company BDX Markets has officially launched, unveiling a blockchain-powered trading ecosystem designed to bring greater transparency, visibility and participation to the rapidly growing global CFD trading industry.

Targeting key Asian and European markets, BDX Markets is positioning itself at the intersection of traditional online trading infrastructure and next-generation Web3-enabled financial systems.The launch comes amid explosive growth in retail online trading across Asia, where millions of traders continue to use MT4 and MT5 trading platforms as their primary gateway into global financial markets. Industry analysts estimate the global online trading platform market is expected to exceed US$15 billion in coming years, driven by rising mobile trading participation and digital finance adoption across emerging economies.BDX, short for Blockchain-Driven eXchange, was founded by traders and blockchain specialists seeking to solve what they believe is one of the industry's oldest and most persistent problems: a lack of transparency around how trading infrastructure operates behind the scenes.BDX Markets investor Andy Ting said the idea for the platform emerged after years of firsthand experience within the trading industry."After years as a trader, I kept seeing the same issue emerge again and again. Traders often had very little visibility into what was happening once orders were placed," Ting said."In many parts of the industry, the infrastructure still operates like a black box. Traders can see the front-end experience, but very little of what happens behind it.""The industry has grown enormously, but trust and transparency have not always evolved at the same pace."Rather than attempting to replace traditional trading systems entirely, BDX Markets has adopted what it describes as a hybrid infrastructure model.The platform continues to support the globally dominant MT5 trading environment familiar to millions of traders worldwide, while integrating blockchain-powered transparency and liquidity architecture around the existing trading experience.The company believes this approach significantly reduces onboarding friction compared with fully decentralised trading platforms that require users to abandon conventional systems altogether."We are not trying to force traders to completely change the way they trade," Ting said."MT4 and MT5 remain deeply embedded across the global trading industry, particularly throughout Asia. Traders know these systems, they trust them and they are comfortable using them.""Our approach is evolutionary rather than disruptive. We believe the future is about combining the familiarity and speed of traditional trading infrastructure with the transparency blockchain technology can provide."At the centre of the BDX ecosystem is what the company calls its "on-chain transparency layer", designed to allow elements of trading activity and liquidity infrastructure to be recorded and referenced through blockchain systems.The company says this infrastructure is intended to provide greater visibility around execution records and broader ecosystem activity.BDX Markets has also launched the "BDX Vault", a blockchain-connected liquidity participation ecosystem allowing eligible participants to contribute to the platform's broader liquidity infrastructure.The company believes this creates a new category within the trading ecosystem, where participants are no longer limited to simply being traders, but can also become stakeholders in the broader infrastructure environment."We believe the future trading ecosystem will be more transparent, more connected and more community-driven," Ting said."Blockchain infrastructure creates opportunities for greater accountability and visibility while still maintaining the efficiency traders expect from modern platforms."The launch also comes as Southeast Asia rapidly emerges as one of the world's fastest-growing regions for digital finance adoption, mobile trading participation and blockchain engagement, particularly among younger, digitally-native investors and traders. Southeast Asian countries have become global leaders in crypto and blockchain adoption metrics in recent years.BDX Markets says its long-term focus is on infrastructure innovation rather than competing purely on spreads, rebates or short-term trading incentives.Its roadmap includes continued development of blockchain verification systems, internal liquidity infrastructure and scalable trading architecture designed to support global growth."We do not believe the future will be purely traditional finance or purely decentralised finance," Ting said."We believe the next generation of financial infrastructure will combine the best elements of both worlds.""That is the future BDX is building toward."For more information, visit: www.bdxmarkets.com

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