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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

New Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi to open in August 2026

May 06, 2026 | 11:54
(0) user say
The new Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi hotel is scheduled to open in August 2026, expanding the brand's presence in Japan's hospitality sector and catering to growing tourism.

OSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 May 2026 - Travelodge Hotels Asia continues its expansion in Japan with the upcoming opening of Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi, set to welcome its first guests in August 2026.

Located in Minamisenba, Chuo Ward, the hotel sits in the heart of Osaka's vibrant Shinsaibashi district—one of the city's most popular areas for shopping, dining, and nightlife. The hotel is just steps from Shinsaibashi Station, with immediate access from North Exit 3 for seamless connectivity across the city. With more than 300 rooms, the property will be the largest Travelodge hotel in Japan and one of the biggest in the Shinsaibashi area, offering newly renovated, modern accommodation for both leisure and business travelers.

"We are excited to introduce Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi to our hotel collection in Japan. It is an important milestone that reflects Travelodge Hotels Asia's commitment to regional growth, especially in Japan," said Pinky Lam, Chief Operating Officer of Travelodge Hotels Asia. "Osaka continues to attract travelers from around the world, and we are confident in our ability to continue delivering our signature experience—comfortable stays in strategic locations at great value—in one of the city's most dynamic districts."

Comfortable Rooms for Every Traveler

The hotel offers a range of thoughtfully designed rooms to suit different travel needs, from solo travelers to groups.

Room categories include:

  • Standard Double – A comfortable option for solo travelers or couples
  • Standard Twin – Ideal for friends or travel companions
  • Friends & Family Triple – Designed for small groups or families
  • Friends & Family Quadruple – Suitable for families or group stays

Prime Location in the Heart of Osaka

Guests will enjoy convenient access to Osaka's top attractions, including the iconic Dotonbori, just a 10-minute walk away and known for its vibrant neon lights and street food scene.

Other nearby attractions include:

  • Amerikamura — a lively hub for youth culture, street fashion, and cafés
  • Midōsuji — a major boulevard known for shopping and seasonal illuminations
  • Namba Parks — a popular shopping complex with a rooftop garden
  • Honmachi — a central business district with offices and commercial centers
  • Yodoyabashi — Osaka's financial hub, home to banks and leading companies

With multiple transport stations within walking distance, guests can also easily access major attractions across the city, including Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan.

Exclusive Pre-Order Sale

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Travelodge Hotels Asia is launching a limited-time Pre-Order Sale, offering 50% off stays at Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi.

The promotion is available exclusively for bookings made through www.travelodgehotels.asia, allowing guests to secure exceptional value for upcoming trips—whether for summer holidays, autumn foliage season, winter festivities, or spring travel next year.

Strengthening Travelodge's Presence in Japan

The opening marks another milestone for Travelodge Hotels Asia as it continues to expand across key destinations in Asia. With its prime location, large room inventory, and accessible pricing, the hotel is expected to become a preferred choice for travelers seeking accommodation near Shinsaibashi, Dotonbori, and Namba.

More details about the hotel and its opening promotions will be announced closer to the launch.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Travelodge Hotels (Asia)

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TagTag:
Travelodge Osaka Shinsaibashi August 2026 Osaka Shinsaibashi hotel

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