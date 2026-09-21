Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Opening ceremony of 23rd CAEXPO and CABIS held in Nanning

September 21, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
Trade delegates convened in Nanning as government officials formally opened the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and the accompanying China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit.

NANNING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2026 – On September 17, the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit opened in Nanning, Guangxi. With the theme of "CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Life", the 23rd CAEXPO and CABIS was attended by Chinese and foreign leaders and important guests at the opening ceremony.

Opening ceremony of 23rd CAEXPO and CABIS held in Nanning

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, the inaugural year of the "Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030)", and a critical year for accelerating the implementation of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol following its signing.

The 23rd CAEXPO has a total exhibition area of approximately 170,000 square meters, showcasing the latest achievements of cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, as well as new business opportunities under the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA). More than 3,400 enterprises from over 70 countries and regions are participating, with the total number of exhibitors increasing by 5.3% compared to the previous session. Timor-Leste made its debut as a formal ASEAN member state and co-organizer of the CAEXPO. This marks the first time that all 11 ASEAN countries have gathered in Nanning, Guangxi, since ASEAN's expansion, representing a historic moment for the CAEXPO's circle of friends. In addition to the main exhibition area at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, two other exhibition areas are set up at CAAIC Community and the Guilin International Conference & Exhibition Center.

For the first time, an ASEAN country demand exhibition is set up during the event, and an ASEAN demand list is released for the first time, focusing on showcasing projects and application needs of ASEAN countries in areas such as transportation, smart logistics, artificial intelligence applications, urban management, and park construction, creating a new one-stop precise matchmaking platform for China and ASEAN.

In addition, more than 50 economic and trade promotion activities will be held during the event, focusing on trade and investment facilitation and regional economic integration, cross-border industrial and supply chain cooperation, "Shop in China", "Export to China", "Invest in China", and other topics.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Guangxi International Communication Center

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
23rd CAEXPO and CABIS Nanning Opening ceremony CAEXPO ChinaASEAN Expo

Related Contents

China-ASEAN AI Forum draws 700 delegates in Nanning

China-ASEAN AI Forum draws 700 delegates in Nanning

China and ASEAN launch joint trade information platform in Nanning

China and ASEAN launch joint trade information platform in Nanning

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

CAEXPO CABIS 2025 Nanning Debut: AI Pavilion Woos Three Thousand Exhibitors

Chinese tourists returning to Vietnam

Chinese tourists returning to Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Global Schools Group commits S$100,000 community pledge and plans 20 campuses

Global Schools Group commits S$100,000 community pledge and plans 20 campuses

BDX Markets launches blockchain trading platform across Asian financial markets

BDX Markets launches blockchain trading platform across Asian financial markets

Green SM launches Green Limo electric taxi service in Indonesia

Green SM launches Green Limo electric taxi service in Indonesia

China-ASEAN AI Forum draws 700 delegates in Nanning

China-ASEAN AI Forum draws 700 delegates in Nanning

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

Vietnam and China discuss policies to support private-sector growth

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

How policy loans help STEM students build their future

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

Vietnam congratulated as an emerging market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020