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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jollibee Group reports record fourth quarter operating income

April 22, 2026 | 11:32
(0) user say
The Filipino restaurant operator disclosed its strongest quarterly earnings before interest and taxes alongside robust annual performance.

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 – Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), also known as the Jollibee Group ("JFC" or the "Group"), reported strong full-year 2025 performance, led by record fourth-quarter operating income of Php4.1 billion (up 41.9% year-on-year) and 16.6% full-year system-wide sales (SWS) growth, driven by continued strength across key Asian markets and its broader international platform.

In 2025, the Jollibee Group strengthened its position across Asia while expanding its international footprint, with the international business delivering 27.0% SWS growth for the year. Key Asian markets, including Vietnam—Jollibee's largest international market by store count for the Jollibee brand—delivered strong performance alongside continued network expansion.

The Group also recorded strong momentum in its coffee and tea segment, with SWS increasing by 44.9% for the full year, supporting diversification of growth drivers and continued store network development.

In Hong Kong, Jollibee continued to strengthen its relevance among consumers, earning recognition as My Favourite Fast-Food Shop at the U Food Favourite Food Awards 2025—reflecting its growing appeal among mainstream local customers.

In Singapore, the Group further expanded its footprint through Jollibee, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Tim Ho Wan, with 29, 79, and 9 stores, respectively, as of end-2025. Jollibee Singapore was named the No. 1 Fast Food Chain for Customer Service by The Straits Times, while Tim Ho Wan refreshed its flagship Marina Bay Sands store with a more dim sum-centric menu and new offerings at accessible price points—both reinforcing stronger patronage from mainstream local customers alongside its core base.

This sustained performance across markets contributed to the Group's overall results, with SWS increasing by 16.6% for the full year across its Philippine and international businesses.

The Jollibee Group closed 2025 with its highest fourth-quarter operating income on record, increasing by 41.9% year-on-year.

Ernesto Tanmantiong, Global Chief Executive Officer of JFC, shared the following statement on JFC's performance: "I'm proud of how our teams performed in 2025. We finished the year with record fourth-quarter operating income—up 41.9% year-on-year—reflecting both strong sales momentum and better operating leverage.

For the full year, we delivered 16.6% system-wide sales growth across our Philippine and international businesses. Coffee and tea continued to build scale with 44.9% system-wide sales growth, and our international business grew system-wide sales by 27.0% as we continued to expand with discipline across our key markets.

In particular, the Jollibee brand sustained strong momentum in Vietnam, its largest international market by store count, supported by continued customer demand and ongoing network expansion.

We opened 1,126 stores during the year, the most in our company's history, which strengthens our runway for sustained growth. Looking ahead to 2026, our priorities remain clear: profitable growth, operational excellence, and consistent value creation for our shareholders and other stakeholders."



Financial Data

Quarter 4 (Unaudited)

%

Change		 FY 2025 (Audited)

%

Change
2025 2024 2025 2024
System Wide Sales 122,300 (~US$2,084) 109,180 (~US$1,877) 12.0 455,111 (~US$7,914) 390,284 (~US$6,812) 16.6
Revenues 80,890 (~US$1,378) 73,695 (~US$1,267) 9.8 305,112 (~US$5,306) 269,942 (~US$4,712) 13.0
Operating Income 4,143 (~US$71) 2,919 (~US$50) 41.9 20,150 (~US$350) 16,889 (~US$295) 19.3
EBITDA 9,920 (~US$169) 8,355 (~US$144) 18.7 41,830 (~US$727) 36,746 (~US$641) 13.8
Net Income 1,988 (~US$34) 1,920 (~US$33) 3.5 11,005 (~US$191) 10,796 (~US$188) 1.9
Net Income Attributable to Equity
Holders of the Parent Company 2,221 (~US$38) 1,850 (~US$32) 20.1 10,872 (~US$189) 10,317 (~US$180) 5.4
Earnings Per Share - Basic 1.902 (~US$0.032) 1.574 (~US$0.027) 20.8 9.386 (~US$0.163) 8.851 (~US$0.154) 6.0
Earnings Per Share - Diluted 1.897 (~US$0.032) 1.570 (~US$0.027) 20.8 9.362 (~US$0.163) 8.826 (~US$0.154) 6.1

Note: (1) Amounts in Million Pesos except for Per Share Data

(2) System wide sales (SWS) is a management account, not part of the Audited Financial Statements

(3) Reported growth rates are calculated based on Philippine Peso (PHP) amounts

Consolidated revenues increased by 9.8% for the quarter and 13.0% for the full year, reflecting sustained consumer demand and continued strength across the Group's core markets.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter increased by 18.7% to Php9.9 billion (approx. US$169.0 million), while full-year EBITDA rose by 13.8% to Php41.8 billion (approx. US$727.4 million), reflecting solid operational execution and sustained business momentum across key markets.

Operating income recorded a significant increase of 41.9% in the fourth quarter to Php4.1 billion (approx. US$70.6 million), representing the highest fourth-quarter operating income in the Company's history, with operating income margin expanding by 110 basis points year-on-year. The growth was supported by revenue momentum and improved expense efficiencies, including better optimization of general and administrative and advertising and promotion expenditures during the period.

For the full year, operating income expanded by 19.3% to Php20.1 billion (approx. US$350.4 million), accompanied by a 30-basis-point year-on-year improvement in operating income margin, reflecting sustained cost discipline and operating leverage across the business.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company grew by 20.1% to Php2.2 billion (approx. US$37.8 million) in the fourth quarter and by 5.4% to Php10.9 billion (approx. US$189.0 million) for the year. The difference in growth rates relative to operating income primarily reflects higher financing costs and tax provisions during the period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased by 20.8% to Php1.902 (approx. US$0.032) for the quarter and by 6.0% to Php9.386 (approx. US$0.163) for the full year.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

Based on its target for 2026, JFC projects full year system-wide sales growth to be in the range of 8%–12%, with same store sales growth of 4%–6% and store network increase of 5%–10%. Operating income growth will be in the range of 15%–18%.

JFC plans to expand network by 1,200 to 1,300 stores (gross) in 2026 and expects capital expenditures (CAPEX) range to be further reduced to Php13.0 to 16.0 billion.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

The foregoing disclosure contains forward-looking statements that are based on certain assumptions of Management and are subject to risks and opportunities or unforeseen events. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in the relevant forward-looking statement, and JFC gives no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, or that such intentions will not change. This Press Release discloses important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from JFC's expectations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to JFC or person acting on behalf of JFC expressly qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

By Jollibee Group

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TagTag:
Jollibee Group Jollibee Group performance Operating income growth

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