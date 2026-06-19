Asia Ingredients Group (AIG) strengthens its international brand position

The meeting took place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 15. COFCO Biotechnology, a core subsidiary of Chinese food processing conglomerate COFCO Group, has been a strategic partner of Asia Ingredients Group (AIG) for more than two decades, providing agricultural ingredient solutions for the Chinese market and the region.

The talks reaffirmed AIG's position as a leading industry player in the region.

As a core subsidiary of COFCO Group, one of China's leading food processing conglomerates, COFCO Biotechnology plays a pivotal role in Asia's food ingredient supply chain. For more than two decades, the company has been a strategic partner of AIG, contributing significantly to the development of optimal agricultural ingredient solutions for the Chinese market and the wider region.

Today, recognising the vast potential of the Vietnamese market as well as AIG's growing capabilities in food ingredients and global agricultural supply chains, COFCO Biotechnology is seeking to further expand its cooperation with AIG. The enhanced partnership is expected to create new opportunities for trade connectivity, optimise food ingredient supply chains, and promote mutually beneficial development between Vietnamese and Chinese enterprises.

The expanded cooperation with COFCO Biotechnology is expected to strengthen AIG's food ingredient supply chain across China and the broader Asian market

At the meeting, Jiang Guo Jin, chairman of COFCO Biotechnology, said, "With its strong manufacturing capabilities, extensive commercial ecosystem, and clear commitment to sustainable development, AIG is an ideal partner for COFCO Biotechnology as we look to deepen our cooperation in the years ahead."

The meeting with COFCO Biotechnology further underscored AIG's commitment to expanding its international partnerships and advancing its ambition to become a globally recognised enterprise.

In April, AIG welcomed Masayuki Omoto, president and CEO of Marubeni Corporation of Japan, along with a delegation from the group, to discuss plans to expand the supply chain for natural ingredients. Through its extensive distribution system and broad partner network across Japan and Southeast Asia, Marubeni will support AIG in bringing Vietnamese ingredient products to a wider international market.

Alongside its commercial partnerships, AIG also announced a strategic cooperation with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Asia Coconut Processing Plant II as part of its sustainable development strategy.

Under the partnership, IFC will work alongside AIG to develop its Net Zero roadmap, strengthen its environmental governance framework in line with international environmental, social, and governance standards, and enhance the group's capacity to meet increasingly stringent requirements from global export markets.

Alongside expanding its international partnerships, AIG continues to invest heavily in modern manufacturing facilities and a diversified business ecosystem to strengthen its competitiveness and meet the increasingly stringent standards of global markets.

Backed by a fully integrated ecosystem encompassing natural raw material sourcing, research and development (R&D), manufacturing, distribution, international trade, and supply chain management, AIG has built a network of more than eight member companies operating across the distribution, production, and processing of ingredients derived from Vietnam's abundant agricultural resources.

AIG broke ground on the Asia Coconut Processing Plant II on May 11, one of the group's flagship projects under its strategy to expand its portfolio of value-added coconut products, enhance production capacity, standardise quality in line with international benchmarks, and strengthen its presence in key export markets, including Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

With a total investment of nearly VND630 billion ($24 million) and commercial operations scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2027, the Asia Coconut Processing Plant II will enable AIG to own the largest coconut processing manufacturing system in Vietnam.

To date, AIG has established an export network spanning more than 50 countries and territories and has become a trusted partner of leading global corporations and brands such as DSM-Firmenich, James Farrell, AAK, Tate & Lyle, Pantheryx, Givaudan, Darigold, and Ingredion. The achievement further reinforces AIG's reputation and operational excellence, demonstrating the ability of a Vietnamese enterprise to meet international standards in the ingredients and life sciences sectors.

AIG receiving the US-Vietnam Agricultural Hall of Fame Award for trade and cooperation contributions.

With a sustainable development strategy, expanding production capacity, and close collaboration with global partners, AIG is working towards becoming an internationally recognised ingredients and life sciences group. The company aims to help position Vietnam as a global hub for processing and supplying high-quality agricultural products.

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