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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GLM launches limited-edition Essential Clutch designed to complement Microsoft Surface Laptop

June 18, 2026 | 16:10
(0) user say
Fashion and tech accessories brand GLM has announced the launch of the Essential Clutch Limited Edition, a slim laptop clutch designed to complement the Microsoft Surface Laptop 13.8-inch.

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - GLM, a fashion and tech accessories brand, today announced the launch of the Essential Clutch – Limited Edition, a slim laptop clutch designed to complement the Microsoft Surface Laptop, 13.8-inch. Available in limited quantities, the piece is equally suited to slim laptops from all manufacturers and continues GLM's approach of treating tech carry with the same design intent applied to fashion accessories. GLM is a Designed for Microsoft Surface Partner, recognizing products built to meet Microsoft's standards for fit, protection, and design alongside Surface devices.

Photo Courtesy of GLM
Photo Courtesy of GLM

The Essential Clutch – Limited Edition is made from cactus leather, a plant-based vegan leather, with 100% recycled fabrics used for lining, straps, and protective padding, consistent with the materials across GLM's collection. The interior lining, an exclusive Art Deco print, was designed to align with the Microsoft Surface Laptop, 13.8-inch, offering device owners a complementary piece that stands on its own as a considered accessory. As a limited-edition release, the restricted quantities reflect both the seasonal nature of the colorway and the brand's broader commitment to low-waste production. The clutch is designed to carry necessary technology without bulk, supporting commutes, office environments, evening engagements, and travel days that require consolidation. It can be worn on its own or nested inside a larger tote to distribute weight across bags.

The Essential Clutch joins GLM's existing range of slim laptop bags, which launched in the U.S. earlier this year. GLM was founded by Candina Weston, who brings more than 25 years of experience across technology, the PC industry, retail, marketing, and operations, including senior leadership roles in structured technology environments and brand-led businesses. This background informs the brand's focus on real-world professional carry needs: device protection, a slim and structured silhouette, and a design philosophy that treats laptop carry as a daily requirement rather than purely functional.

GLM identifies its target audience as professionals across industries who care about style and whose daily routines involve movement.

"The Essential Clutch – Limited Edition is a natural extension of what GLM is built on," said founder Candina Weston. "We designed it to sit alongside the devices people already carry, while keeping the same focus on slim, considered design that runs through the rest of the collection." GLM currently serves customers in the United States and Singapore, with plans to expand into additional international markets within the next 12 months.

https://atelierglm.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By GLM

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TagTag:
GLM Microsoft Surface Laptop Essential Clutch Limited Tech accessories brand

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