Sun Life sponsors Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2026 - Sun Life has proudly supported local dragon boat activities to help preserve this cultural tradition. To mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic "Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races", the company has partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to scale up its support as the title sponsor of both the "Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival" and the "Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races", bringing the annual event to a global stage to allow locals and visitors to experience the festive energy.

Sun Life Partners with the Hong Kong Tourism Board to Take Dragon Boat Celebrations to New Heights as Title Sponsor of the "Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival" and "Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races"

This year's celebration unfolds as a 13-day dragon boat carnival along the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade, running from 19 June to 1 July. Blending traditions and modern elements, the festival features exciting races, festive delicacies and immersive cultural experiences, creating an unforgettable summer destination for locals as well as tourists from Chinese Mainland and overseas. Sun Life has also curated a series of exclusive activities to infuse the community with even more joy and energy.



Adley Low, Chief Client and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said: "Dragon boat racing is a powerful symbol of Hong Kong's cultural identity and a meaningful way to bring people together. We are thrilled to partner with the Hong Kong Tourism Board as the title sponsor of the 'Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival' and 'Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races', to present this international event on an even bigger scale this year. As Sun Life prepares to welcome our 135th anniversary in Hong Kong, we are proud to contribute to the local mega-event economy while deepening our connections with the community, reflecting our ongoing commitment to helping Clients live healthier, more fulfilling lives."



Design your own dragon boat at the "Sun Life HK Dragon Boat Co-Creation Zone"



The "Sun Life HK Dragon Boat Co-Creation Zone" is an interactive installation located on the ground floor of the K11 MUSEA Promenade in Tsim Sha Tsui, open from 19 June to 1 July. Visitors can unleash their creativity by designing their own dragon boat, experience the thrill of paddling and capture these moments through AI-generated personalized short videos. There will be also a dedicated photo spot that offers a scenic setting for memorable photo opportunities. For online engagement, the public can join in the excitement via Sun Life's official social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram), where interactive games will bring the buzz of the Dragon Boat Festival anytime, anywhere.



Event details:

Sun Life HK Dragon Boat Co-Creation Zone Date 19 June (Friday) to 1 July (Wednesday) Time# Monday to Thursday: 3:00pm to 9:00pm



Friday to Sunday and public holidays: 10:00am to 9:00pm Venue K11 Musea Promenade, Tsim Sha Tsui (Next to the Avenue of Stars) Fee Free of charge

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