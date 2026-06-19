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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kidpreneurs Bazaar 2026 returns to Singapore

June 19, 2026 | 14:54
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The Kidpreneurs Bazaar 2026 returns to HarbourFront Centre, with 35 children aged 5–14 running their own booths to build business skills.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - As Singapore continues to place growing emphasis on confidence, resilience and future-ready skills alongside academic achievement, Kidpreneurs Bazaar 2026 is returning to give children a rare opportunity to learn these qualities in the real world.

Taking place on 11 and 12 July 2026, from 12pm to 7pm at HarbourFront Centre, the two-day event will bring together 35 young "kidpreneurs", aged 5 to 14, who will conceptualise products, run their own booths, interact with customers and make decisions on the spot. More than just a bazaar, the event is designed as a practical learning platform where children can experience what it means to take initiative, solve problems and build confidence through doing.

Organised by Singapore Kidpreneurs, BlueTree Education, DollarsAndSense and OtterHalf, with OCBC as official sponsor and HarbourFront Centre as venue sponsor, Kidpreneurs Bazaar reflects a wider shift among Singapore parents toward learning experiences that extend beyond grades and worksheets.

In recent years, conversations around education in Singapore have increasingly focused on helping children become more adaptable, self-aware and resilient. While schools continue to play a central role in academic development, many parents are also seeking out opportunities that allow children to practise decision-making, communication and responsibility in a more hands-on setting.

At Kidpreneurs Bazaar, children do not just learn about entrepreneurship in theory. They go through a real preparation journey: attending three free workshops on business and basic financial literacy, developing a product idea, planning how to present it, setting up a booth, speaking to customers, handling sales and adjusting their approach throughout the event. Through this process, they learn what it means to make judgments, respond to feedback and take ownership of their choices.

This year's bazaar will feature 30 booths run by 35 participating children, with products and activities ranging from handmade crafts, game booths and caricatures to 3D printed jewellery, assorted plants, personalised keychains and tags. Organisers expect around 5,000 attendees across the two days.

The 2026 edition will also introduce the Kidpreneurs Pitch Tank, where participating kidpreneurs will take part in a friendly competition and present their business ideas to experienced business owners. With six categories in place, the platform is designed to recognise different strengths and give young participants a chance to grow in confidence while receiving real-world encouragement and exposure.

Beyond entrepreneurship, the event also aims to nurture financial literacy and life skills in an accessible and age-appropriate way. By pricing products, speaking to customers and experiencing the realities of selling, children begin to understand the value of money, the effort behind earning it, and the importance of communication, adaptability and resilience.

Organisers also noted that 80 per cent of participants expressed interest in returning, based on survey findings from previous editions, reflecting the event's growing appeal among families looking for meaningful, experience-based learning.

"Children need real-world spaces where they can try, fail, adapt and discover what they are capable of," said Jolene Ang, Founder of Singapore Kidpreneurs. "In Singapore, we talk a lot about preparing children for the future, but confidence, judgment and resilience cannot be built through instruction alone. They need to be experienced. Kidpreneurs Bazaar gives children that opportunity in a way that is practical, memorable and deeply empowering."

In addition to the bazaar and pitch competition, this year's event will also feature stage programmes by special youths, in collaboration with Singapore Fashion Runway, creating another platform for young people to showcase their talents and sell their products in a supportive public setting.

Members of the public can visit Kidpreneurs Bazaar 2026 on 11 and 12 July 2026, from 12pm to 7pm at HarbourFront Centre. Families can expect a lively, interactive environment featuring young booth owners, product showcases, pitch sessions and stage performances.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Kidpreneurs

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Kidpreneurs Bazaar 2026 Singapore Kidpreneurs Harbourfront Centre business skills

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