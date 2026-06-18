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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

2026 Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program opens recruitment amid AI advancement wave

June 18, 2026 | 16:15
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The 2026 Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program has opened recruitment in Singapore, targeting young leaders with opportunities at the intersection of art, AI, innovation, and entrepreneurship amid global technological advancement.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2026 - Amid the global wave of technological advancement, the next generation of young leaders is presented with unprecedented growth opportunities. As such, today's youth must learn beyond the boundary of traditional classrooms, engage with real communities, tackle social challenges with creative thinking, and chart sustainable paths for the future of humanity. To nurture young talents and turn inspiring ideas into tangible action, the Third Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program is now open for applications.

Photo: Group shot of 2025 program participants at Nanyang Technological University (NTU)
Photo: Group shot of 2025 program participants at Nanyang Technological University (NTU)

Since its inception in 2024, the annual program has spent three consecutive years fostering outstanding young social innovators across Asia. The 2026 summer camp will be hosted by The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and will center on the theme "Art + AI for Social Good." It equips participants with practical AI skills, inspires creativity through art, and encourages collaboration across disciplines and cultures. Top teams from the Creative Challenge will receive seed funding and one-on-one mentorship to further scale their projects, boosting youth-led social innovation across Hong Kong and the broader Asian region.

Representing much more than a regular summer camp, this long-term initiative empowers young people to take action and drive social entrepreneurship. The past two cohorts have gathered nearly 100 exceptional high school students from all over Asia, with around 90% of them giving overwhelmingly positive feedback on their learning experience.

"I used to believe leadership was all about individual excellence," shared a former participant. "Working in teams taught me that true leadership lies in uniting people and moving forward together."

The previous sessions were held at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU), with official support from the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) under the Singapore Youth Programme. Under the guidance of seasoned practitioners from government, business, academia and social sectors, participants translated creative concepts into implementable projects. Standout initiatives including Silver Sayang which dedicated to alleviating elderly loneliness, and NourishMind which leverages AI to promote mental wellness and mindfulness, have secured seed funding and ongoing incubation support, delivering lasting social value. These success stories prove that young people can make a real difference when given the right platform and resources.

Richard Buttrey, Program Director at ARM, a world-leading semiconductor IP provider affiliated with the University of Cambridge and a veteran mentor of the program, commented, "Philanthropy is not always linked to young people. While youths may lack financial means, they hold a strong sense of fairness and justice, a quality widely recognized by top academic institutions, enterprises and the whole society."

Viswa Sadasivan, former Member of Parliament of Singapore, also spoke highly of the program. "Participants will visit renowned charitable foundations and NGOs throughout the camp. We adopt immersive, experiential learning to make growth engaging and rewarding. Joining this program marks the first step toward a lifelong journey of giving and service."

Keeping pace with AI trends, the 2026 program will select 50 outstanding young talents for a five-day immersive learning experience in Hong Kong. Participants will attend structured entrepreneurship workshops to develop sustainable business models, turning social solutions into financially viable and long-running public welfare projects. The core highlights of this year's program are as follows:

  • Expert-led Workshops: Hands-on training in AI creative application, leadership development, public speaking and social project design.
  • Field Visits: On-site tours of local Hong Kong communities and NGOs to gain first-hand insights into social welfare issues.
  • Art + AI Creative Challenge: Cross-team competitions for innovative social impact solutions, with seed funding awarded to winning teams.

Concurrently, a dedicated Welfare Support Scheme is also launched alongside the main program. Full sponsorship, including travel expenses and accommodations, will be provided for students from remote impoverished areas in China and disadvantaged students worldwide, including student leaders among left-behind children supported by the Maitian Project. Online courses are additionally available for youth across Asia who are passionate about philanthropy. We welcome innovative-minded high school students to join us in Hong Kong this summer, and explore boundless possibilities where technology, art and social change intersect.

Program & Application Information

  • Venue: The University of Hong Kong
  • Eligibility: Youth aged 14 to 20, including high school and university students, with a passion for innovation, entrepreneurship and social welfare
  • Scholarship: All 50 selected participants will receive full scholarships covering all course and activity fees
  • Admission: Rolling admission. Applications will close once all vacancies are filled.
  • Application Link: https://www.nextgenphilanthropy.net/register-for-the nextgen-program-2026/

Based in Singapore, Good Soil Foundation commits to empowering the next generation of young leaders. Through education, experiential learning and impact investment, it cultivates future social entrepreneurs with global vision and a strong sense of social responsibility. To learn more, please visit our official website: https://goodsoilfoundationsg.com/ or follow our social media accounts.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Good Soil Foundation

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TagTag:
Next Generation Philanthropy Leadership Program Generation Philanthropy Leadership Next Generation Philanthropy Philanthropy Leadership Program

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