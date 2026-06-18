Seafood Expo Asia 2026 conference to address AI, sustainability and aquaculture's future in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2026 - Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia, organized by Diversified, announces its 2026 conference program ahead of the fourteenth edition of the event, taking place 2–4 September at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. Free to attend to all registered visitors, this year's program brings leading voices from the industry and across technology and policy to address the defining challenges and opportunities shaping seafood's future across Asia and beyond.



Consumer Trust & Market Dynamics



A session titled Seafood in the Spotlight: Trust. Taste. Tomorrow's Consumer will present findings from a GlobeScan bi-annual survey commissioned by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), tracking consumer attitudes across 20+ global markets. Fresh from its debut at Seafood Expo Global in April, the research lands in Singapore at a critical moment. Attendees will explore how rising sustainability expectations, cost-of-living pressures and shifting retail dynamics are reshaping purchasing decisions and what it takes to build durable consumer trust.



The most pressing issues facing the Asian shrimp trade will be discussed in a session around rebalancing export-dependent supply as demand and price signals shift across major markets. Amid reduced China import pull, elevated US tariffs and uneven farm output trends, these forces are already reshaping trade flows, pricing power and production planning decisions and will determine which Asian producers can protect margins and maintain market access in 2026–2027.



Innovation & Technology



A panel of industry insiders will discuss the rapid rise of recirculating aquaculture systems across the region in RAS Fish Farming: Why is Asia Leading the Way. The panel will deliver an honest assessment of real-world challenges alongside compelling results already being achieved in markets across Asia, and what this leadership position means for the future of sustainable fish production worldwide.



A session around Asia's growing demand for seafood processing will discuss how advanced automation, productivity gains and a sharper focus on consumer trends are significantly changing the industry across Asia. Challenging market conditions are driving the industry to rethink the future of the processing environment, with innovative tools and precise systems now enabling processors to optimize resource utilization and promote sustainability to drive maximum profit. The session features Marcel Franz, Managing Director of BAADER Asia and Nils Rabe, Global Sales Director Fish at BAADER.



Eric Enno Tamm, CEO of ThisFish Inc. will map the practical and transformative applications of AI across seafood supply chains in The Definitive Guide to AI & the Tuna Value Chain. From machine learning and computer vision to generative AI and AI agents, Tamm will outline how these technologies are already reshaping operations and offer a forward-looking vision of what an AI-optimized tuna value chain could look like from boat to plate.



Food Integrity & Digital Resilience



FAO GLOBEFISH convenes a timely session on Aquatic Food Fraud: Mislabeling, Market Demand and Consumer Trust. Drawing on FAO's recent technical paper on food fraud in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, the session will examine a problem of significant scale: up to 20% of fisheries and aquaculture products may be mislabeled globally, with fraud particularly prevalent in processed products, restaurants and catering. The session will examine how price incentives, supply chain complexity and governance gaps interact to enable fraud, and what governments, industry, retailers and standard-setting bodies are doing to address it.



The Invisible Net: Securing the Digital Integrity and Resilience of the Asian Seafood Supply Chain is a session led by the President of the Cyber Security Alliance for the Seafood Industry (CSAFI) that will discuss the emerging risk for the sector. As seafood supply chains become increasingly powered by IoT-enabled processing plants, AI-driven logistics and blockchain-backed traceability, they also become vulnerable to cyberattack. With incidents on global logistics networks rising over 900% in five years, a single breach can trigger immediate product spoilage, financial loss and reputational damage.



The session will present a 2026 roadmap for protecting operational technology, defending traceability data against digital fraud and making the business case for cybersecurity as a core ESG and trade compliance imperative.



Learn More & Register to Attend



Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia/Seafood Processing Asia, find information on the conference program and other special events, and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.



To register as media/press, please visit the press center.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.



