Luvina Software launches Singapore office as AI-powered enterprise transformation gateway for APAC

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2026 - After more than two decades of delivering enterprise-grade software engineering and digital transformation solutions to multinational corporations and leading Japanese enterprises, Luvina Software Singapore today officially launches its operations in Singapore, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy and reinforcing the Republic's role as a regional hub for advanced technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.

Management, partners, and guests commemorate the official launch of Luvina Software Singapore. (Front row, second from left: Lynn Le, Director of Luvina Singapore; Ethan Lim, CEO of Luvina Software Singapore; and Le Quang Luong, Co-Founder and CEO of Luvina Software).

Established as a strategic joint venture between Luvina Software Vietnam and Singapore-based consulting firm GleamCore, Luvina Software Singapore aims to serve as a trusted gateway for organisations seeking high-quality, scalable and cost-efficient digital transformation solutions across the Asia Pacific region and beyond. The official inauguration was commemorated in the presence of Cao Xuan Thang, Commercial Counsellor and Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, alongside other senior representatives from the Embassy of Vietnam in Singapore, including senior diplomatic and trade officials, as well as strategic partners, enterprise leaders and key stakeholders from Singapore's technology ecosystem.



The Singapore office represents a strategic move to bridge a growing gap in the digital economy, where organisations are under mounting pressure to modernise legacy systems, adopt AI and scale technological capabilities amid rising costs and talent shortages.



As businesses worldwide accelerate digitalisation, Singapore has emerged as one of the world's most trusted technology ecosystems and a strategic gateway between East and West, with strong global connectivity, a highly developed regulatory environment and growing leadership in AI and Smart Nation initiatives.



Luvina Software's decision to establish a presence in Singapore comes amid growing demand for trusted technology partners capable of delivering measurable outcomes. While many businesses prioritise digital transformation, organisations continue to face barriers including high implementation costs, delivery quality consistency, fragmented technology ecosystems and shortages in specialised engineering talent.



Singapore's investments into frontier technologies, including more than S$1 billion committed towards National AI Research & Development between 2025 and 2030, further reinforce the nation's position as a trusted global AI hub and a launchpad for regional and international expansion.



Founded in 2004 in Hanoi, Vietnam, Luvina Software has grown into a globally trusted software engineering company with over 750 employees, 1,000+ projects delivered, and more than 110 enterprise clients worldwide across sectors including insurance, banking, healthcare, manufacturing and retail. Impressively, 95% of its clients have remained with the company for at least a decade, underscoring its longstanding reputation for consistency, quality and reliability.



Luvina Software also operates delivery centres in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, alongside international footprints in Japan, the United States and now Singapore, enabling seamless hybrid and offshore delivery models for clients across global markets.



Its long-standing experience serving discerning Japanese corporations has shaped a delivery philosophy rooted in precision, accountability and rigorous governance, supported by globally recognised certifications including ISO 27001 and CMMI Level 3 for both Services and Development.



At the heart of Luvina Software Singapore's proposition is a unique operating model that combines Singapore-based strategic advisory and governance with Vietnam's large-scale engineering capability, allowing enterprises to modernise systems and accelerate innovation without compromising quality or control.



The company's core focus areas include:

AI-Powered Transformation & Intelligent Solution Engineering

Enterprise Systems Modernisation & Managed Business Platforms

High-Performance Engineering Capacity Enablement

Through its AI-enabled Offshore Development Centre (ODC) model, Luvina integrates AI-assisted software engineering into software planning, coding, testing and deployment, helping organisations accelerate delivery timelines, reduce inefficiencies and improve operational scalability while maintaining strict governance and quality assurance.



Rather than merely acting as a software vendor, Luvina positions itself as a long-term transformation partner, offering end-to-end accountability from technology strategy and implementation to long-term support and optimisation.



As part of its Singapore growth strategy, Luvina Software Singapore intends to work closely with solution providers, system integrators, professional service firms, venture capital and private equity firms, as well as enterprises seeking to co-develop scalable digital products for regional and international markets.



The company has already secured momentum in the Singapore market, having acquired more than a dozen local projects, with plans to further expand its presence across Southeast Asia, Australia and Europe in subsequent phases of growth.



Among its growing portfolio of clients are Nomura Research Institute Ltd., Japan's largest economic research, management consulting and IT systems integration firm; CRESCO Ltd., a prominent Japanese IT systems integrator and software development company; and CRESCO Vietnam Co. Ltd., the Vietnam subsidiary of the CRESCO Group providing offshore development and IT solutions for Japanese enterprises. The portfolio also included Soliton Systems K.K., a specialist in cybersecurity, identity management, and secure access technologies, reinforcing Luvina Software Singapore's reputation as a trusted technology partner for enterprise transformation and high-performance software delivery.



Le Quang Luong, Co-Founder and CEO of Luvina Software, said, "Singapore represents not only a new market for us but it's also a strategic gateway for how we intend to co-create the future of enterprise technology across the region. As organisations face mounting pressure to modernise, adopt AI and scale with confidence, businesses do not simply need more technology vendors; they need trusted partners who can bridge strategy, execution and measurable outcomes."



"Through Luvina Software Singapore, we bring together Singapore's global connectivity and governance strengths, Vietnam's engineering excellence, and Japan's deeply rooted standards of quality and reliability to help organisations transform with greater speed, confidence and accountability. Ultimately, we are here to turn complex work into outcomes businesses can count on," added Ethan Lim, CEO of Luvina Software Singapore.



Looking ahead, Luvina Software Singapore intends to deepen its role in helping enterprises modernise legacy systems, accelerate AI adoption and co-develop scalable digital solutions that can be commercialised globally, reinforcing Singapore's role as a strategic innovation hub for the region.



For more information, please visit: www.luvina.net

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.