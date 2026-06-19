Dayos launches Athena as Oracle, Workday AMS replacement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2026 - Dayos Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-based AI company, today announced the general availability of Athena, the latest release of Hero, its agentic platform for Oracle and Workday support. Hero is a direct replacement for traditional Application Managed Services (AMS) contracts - not a tool layered on top - and is available to enterprise customers immediately via Dayos' Starter and Pro plans.

The release addresses four structural problems with the AMS model that enterprises running Oracle and Workday have lived with for two decades.



Time to deploy. Traditional AMS engagements take months to scope, onboard, and ramp to full coverage. Athena Starter deploys in two weeks - from contract execution to production agents running inside the customer's Oracle or Workday tenant.



Quality of work. Hero's agents reason through tickets in the customer's actual tenant - exploring, planning, and validating before posting. Report development tickets, historically the worst offenders on enterprise SLA reports, complete 70% faster on Hero. Plain English in, validated SQL out, executed inside the tenant.



Long-term support drag. Hero reduces Oracle ticket backlogs by 50% in the first 30 days for Starter customers, with a sustained 60% reduction in the active ticket queue by the end of year one for Pro customers. SLAs across customer engagements run 50% faster. Every ticket Hero closes is a ticket the customer's AMS provider does not bill for.



Proof. Dayos used Hero internally to retire its own ServiceNow ITSM environment in 45 days, with 60% of Tier 1 tickets now resolved autonomously. The deployment is documented as a reference case in Section 2.1 of the IMDA Model AI Governance Framework for Agentic AI, published by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority at ATxSG in May 2026, alongside case studies from AWS, DBS, Google, Workday, OCBC, Tencent, PwC, and GovTech.



"AMS providers bill per ticket or per hour. Hero closes tickets at no marginal cost on top of the platform fee. Every ticket Hero closes is one your AMS provider doesn't bill for," said Brad McElhannon, Founder and CEO of Dayos.



AVAILABLE NOW AND AHEAD



Athena Starter is available at USD 60,000 per year, delivering 50% Oracle ticket backlog reduction in 30 days, 70% faster report development, and 50% faster SLAs. Athena Pro is available at USD 150,000 per year, adding custom agent development and a contractually committed 60% sustained reduction in the active ticket queue by the end of year one. Plan details and outcome breakdowns by tier are at dayos.com/plans (https://www.dayos.com/plans).



The Athena Hero release ships with full support for Oracle and Workday. SAP availability is targeted for January 2027.



Hero is built on Google's Agent Development Kit (ADK) with Gemini as the lead reasoning model, and operates under ISO 42001-aligned governance with SOC 2 Type II controls. Athena enters general availability, with active enterprise deployments across the Asia-Pacific region.



https://www.dayos.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.